International Workplace Group, the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, is opening a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Muscat’s Roola District. With the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, IWG is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand across the Sultanate of Oman. This follows the successful opening of City Centre Qurum, a state-of-the-art 805 sqm flexible workspace in Qurum City Centre, Muscat.

The addition of International Workplace Group’s latest location in Muscat comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, with more new locations signed and opened in the first half of 2025 than in the entire first decade of its operations. IWG’s network now comprises more than one million rooms in 121 countries.

Situated in Roola District, Muscat, this new location is part of a drive by International Workplace Group to meet the sharply rising demand for top-class flexible working space in the area.

Opened in September, the HQ centre provides space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries, including technology and e-commerce, while International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements. The 700 sqm HQ location includes facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

The building owners decided to invest in the International Workplace Group platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working.

Research by leading academics has found that greater flexibility over how and where employees work offers a multitude of benefits for workers, including enhanced work-life balance, financial savings and health benefits. Employers also reap the rewards of hybrid models through increased firm productivity, cost savings and a more efficient, engaged workforce. In fact, recent research by IWG and workplace consultancy Arup found that hybrid working can boost productivity by 11%. Facilitated by flexible workspaces, hybrid working could add up to $566 billion in GVA to the US economy annually by 2045 – the equivalent GVA of Austin, Texas[i].

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt more flexible and decentralised models for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. With International Workplace Group, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by International Workplace Group’s unparalleled experience. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11,000 per employee[ii].

International Workplace Group is the world's largest platform for work – featuring thousands of locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app.

As the ongoing shift towards more flexible, decentralised and hybrid models of work accelerates, the potential for further growth is exponential with an estimated 1.2 billion white collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than $2 trillion. In 2024, International Workplace Group welcomed 899 new partner locations and counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Muscat’s Roola District with this latest opening. As an important business hub, Muscat is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Nasr Hamood Ahmed Al Kindi to develop the HQ brand under a management agreement that has added a cutting-edge workspace to their building.

“The opening of HQ Roola District Building comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction, while also providing a multitude of benefits to companies. Our workplace model is proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs while providing access to thousands of locations.”

International Workplace Group (IWG) is the world’s leading platform for work enabling companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet as well as individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG’s platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

International Workplace Group’s unrivalled network coverage includes more than 4,000 locations across 120 countries and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.

Our brands including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature serve millions of people, providing professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and all our digital services are available via the IWG app.

