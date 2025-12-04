Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025 the world’s largest debut media event taking place from December 8–10 in Abu Dhabi has announced Abu Dhabi Media Company as the official media partner for its inaugural edition. As the official media partner, Abu Dhabi Media will provide extensive coverage of the Summit through special programming, in-depth reports, exclusive interviews with global leaders, and live broadcasting across its television, radio, and digital platforms.

The collaboration aligns with the Summit’s commitment to empowering talent, accelerating innovation, and strengthening international cooperation in response to rapid changes across the content economy, and reinforces the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for content, media, and innovation,

H.E. Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Vice-Chairman of BRIDGE, affirmed that credible journalism is not a luxury, but a strategic necessity. He noted that in a world saturated with digital noise, it is only established media institutions that can give events their true depth, translate them into vision, and turn information into knowledge providing audiences with a complete and accurate understanding. On this basis, Abu Dhabi Media was selected as the official media partner of BRIDGE Summit 2025, in recognition of the credibility it has built over decades of professional work.

He stated: “We are committed to strengthening our partnerships with leading national media institutions to build a strong and influential media ecosystem. The integration of these institutions’ efforts reflects a strategic vision that no sector can develop sustainably without constructive joint work. Such partnerships provide a solid framework for innovation, empower national talent, and enhance the UAE’s global presence—highlighting the country’s capacity to shape the future of media and content through its leading institutions.”

He added that the partnership reflects the UAE’s pivotal role in shaping shared visions that accelerate the future of the creative industries. When a global platform like BRIDGE aligns with an established national institution like Abu Dhabi Media, global conversations turn into real partnerships and investment opportunities. This confirms the UAE’s ability to build an integrated ecosystem that combines advanced infrastructure, trusted media institutions, and a strategic vision that positions the country at the heart of the global content industry.

H.E Rashed Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Media, said: “Our partnership with the BRIDGE Summit reinforces our commitment to advancing the national media landscape and highlighting the strategic initiatives led by the UAE as it continues to cement its global position as a leading platform for media and creative content. This aligns fully with our vision to be a leading creative company in providing media services globally while reflecting the Emirati national culture.”

Al Qubaisi added: “BRIDGE Summit 2025 offers a unique global forum that brings together international leaders, decision-makers, and creators under one roof to discuss the trends reshaping the future of the media sector. We are committed to supporting professional dialogue that drives the content industry forward, and to showcasing the ideas and experiences presented at the Summit to audiences across the UAE and beyond through our television, radio, digital and publications platforms.”

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), BRIDGE Summit 2025 will attract more than 60,000 participants from 132 countries, 430+ global speakers, 1,200 chief executives, 260 advertising agencies, and 150 exhibitors. The program features over 300 sessions across seven integrated tracks: Media, Creator Economy, Music, Gaming, Technology, Marketing, and Picture.

Registration is open at www.bridgesummit.com. Full agenda and updates are available through the summit’s official Bridge app.