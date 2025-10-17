Amazon Web Services (AWS) and global technology group e& are bringing to life their digital transformation vision with the launch of the nationwide initiative “AI Nation – Afaaq” programme to train 30,000 individuals in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The programme, announced at Gitex Global in Dubai, is part of the strategic $1 billion alliance between e& and AWS, which was announced in 2024.

e&, which serves more than 198 million subscribers in 38 countries, will work with AWS, the world's most comprehensive cloud provider, to deliver this training through e& Academy, marking a significant milestone in the UAE's digital leadership and talent development journey, said a statement.

This initiative aligns with growing regional workforce challenges and requirements highlighted in IDC's 2024 report. According to the study, an estimated 88% of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) organisations recognise AI's business impact. However, although 78% of UAE organisations prioritise AI investment, nearly half (46%) identify the shortage of AI skills and expertise as a critical barrier to large-scale implementation.

By addressing the AI skills gap head-on, the programme reinforces e& and AWS's commitment to directly support the UAE's ambitious national goals including the UAE Centennial 2071 plan, which aims to build a future-focused government and a diversified, knowledge-based economy, it said.

World-class training

The program will be delivered through the e& Academy, ensuring trainees across the UAE have access to world-class training and localised support. AWS will provide 30,000 sponsored vouchers for industry-recognised certifications including 25,000 for the foundational AWS Certified AI Practitioner and 5,000 for the more advanced AWS Certified Machine Learning Engineer – Associate. Learners will also have free access to digital, self-paced training content on AWS Skill Builder, one of the most comprehensive online learning centers for cloud skills.

To further support learners on their journey, the programme will be complemented by live, interactive ‘Cloud Coach’ sessions for exam readiness, empowering them with in-demand technical skills that contribute to the UAE’s digital-first ambitions.

Harrison Lung, Group Chief Strategy Officer, e&, said: “As AWS’s strategic partner, e& is proud to enable this nationwide digital skills program through our e& Academy. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to developing the next generation of talents that will drive the UAE’s innovation and leadership in the global digital economy. By combining AWS’s global training excellence with our local expertise and established presence, we are ensuring that learners across the country have access to the tools and support needed to succeed in the era of cloud and AI. This is about building the nation’s talent base at scale so employers can hire with confidence and people can step into AI-enabled roles across every sector.”

Madhavi Reddy, Managing Director, Middle East North Africa and Turkey, AWS, said: “This initiative represents AWS’s deep commitment to making world-class digital skills training accessible across the UAE. By providing 30,000 learners with industry-recognized certifications in cloud and AI, we are helping to build the robust talent base required for the nation’s digital transformation journey.”

“Our collaboration with e& Academy as an AWS Training Partner is crucial, enabling us to combine AWS's global training expertise with strong local delivery. Together, we are empowering a new generation of builders to turn knowledge into tangible impact for businesses and communities alike.”

By developing a large-scale pipeline of talent equipped with advanced skills in cloud computing and AI, AWS and e& are investing in people that will drive innovation, attract investment, and secure the UAE's position as a leading global technology powerhouse for generations to come, said the statement.

