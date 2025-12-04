Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), has launched the emirate’s first-ever Festival of Health, a multi-week celebration designed to make healthy living fun, accessible, and part of everyday life for citizens and residents of all ages. Anchored in four essential pillars—movement, nutrition, sleep, and mental wellbeing—the Festival creates a holistic journey toward better health. It will take place over three weekends across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, and Al Ain: 12–16 December at Hudayriyat Island, 19–21 December at Madinat Zayed Park, Al Dhafra, and 26–28 December at Al Jahili Park, Al Ain.

The Festival of Health comes as one of the first initiatives supporting Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy, recently approved by His Highness Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The Strategy sets a unified, cross-sector agenda to make healthier living easier, more accessible, and part of daily life for all.

Across each of the three weekends, visitors can expect a wide range of activities, including movement challenges, nutrition workshops, healthy cooking experiences, wellbeing consultations, digital activations, fitness sessions, family games, and a dedicated Health Hub showcasing partner contributions. The Festival invites the community to “treat themselves to health,” encouraging them to explore new habits, enjoy time with loved ones, and celebrate wellbeing in a supportive and joyful environment.

Reflecting Abu Dhabi’s broader shift toward prevention-first, community-centred health, the Festival unites public and private partners from across government, healthcare, education, sports, and the private sector. This collaborative effort underscores a shared commitment to improving health literacy, increasing community participation, and empowering people with the knowledge and confidence to prioritise their wellbeing.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Community health begins with awareness, daily routines, and the support of a strong environment. With the recent approval of Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy, this Festival offers a timely opportunity to bring its goals to life for our community. Through the Festival of Health, we are giving the community the confidence and opportunities they need to make their wellbeing a priority. Our goal is to empower families with practical tools and enjoyable experiences that inspire healthier choices and strengthen the foundations of a more resilient Abu Dhabi.”

In delivering the Festival, ADPHC and DoH are joined by a broad network of collaborators. Strategic Partners include PureHealth & Sakina, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Modon and Hudayriyat Island, Al Ain Farms, Agthia, Burjeel Cancer Institue, Nestlé, and AstraZeneca. The Festival also welcomes Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi as the Official Community Partner and Abu Dhabi Media Network as the Official Media Partner.

The Festival is further supported by a wide network of Community Partners, including Special Olympics UAE, Active Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development (DCD), Boehringer Ingelheim, Appolonia, the International Center for Culinary Arts (ICCA), Ultrahuman, M42, GSK, and Reem Hospital, each contributing expertise and programming across the four wellbeing pillars. In addition, a group of Community Supporters include Eli Lilly, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO), 321 Sports Gym, Mediclinic, Aurora Vision Group, Novo Nordisk, Talabat, Bodytree, Haleon, Lululemon, Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy (FBMA), Kibsons, Emirates Foundation and Abu Dhabi University – who are helping enrich the experience and extend its reach across the emirate.

The launch comes at a time when global and regional health trends signal the need for renewed focus on daily habits and wellbeing. Childhood and adolescent obesity has more than doubled over the past 30 years, while noncommunicable diseases remain among the leading causes of death worldwide. In the UAE, more than half of children and adolescents do not meet recommended daily activity levels—a factor linked to lower energy, increased stress, and reduced mental wellbeing. The Festival aims to address these challenges by providing families and individuals with practical guidance, enjoyable experiences, and simple ways to integrate healthier habits into their routines.

H.E. Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, added: “The Festival is designed to make wellbeing engaging, interactive, and meaningful for people of all ages. By uniting partners from across sectors, we are creating a vibrant community space where people can learn, connect, and take simple steps that improve their health. This initiative turns Abu Dhabi’s public health priorities into everyday action, helping shape long-term positive habits.”

By activating communities across the emirate, the Festival of Health reinforces Abu Dhabi’s aspiration to build a healthier, more connected, and prevention-focused society—one rooted in empowerment, shared responsibility, and long-term wellbeing for all.