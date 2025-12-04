Day 1 discussions focus on sustainability, technology, finance, tourism, infrastructure and food security

GIF 2025 kicked off with a powerful start, setting the stage for deeper GCC–Eurasia investment partnerships

Tbilisi-Georgia: The Global Investors Forum (GIF 2025) has kicked off in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, with wide-ranging participation from senior officials, policymakers and business leaders representing more than 40 countries. The international economic gathering is aimed at reshaping the investment landscape between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Eurasia, establishing a unified ecosystem for cross-border cooperation and partnerships.

GIF 2025 is held in strategic collaboration with EurAsia Gulf, with AGI Holding as the main partner, and is supported by the Embassy of Georgia in the United Arab Emirates and the Hong Kong – Middle East Business Chamber. The event is also sponsored by Petra Group, Evaluations, D&B Properties and B Royal Group.

The opening day marked a defining moment for the forum, bringing together governments, investors, international financial institutions and multinational corporations under one roof to explore cooperation opportunities across priority sectors. Discussions centred on sustainability, technology, tourism, digital finance, infrastructure, food security and real estate, with a series of in-depth panels examining major global economic shifts shaping the future of investment.

With an elite line-up of high-profile speakers, the forum gained additional momentum that reflected its strategic weight. Among the prominent speakers were His Excellency Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council; His Excellency Salah Al Shamsi, Chairman of Liwa Investment, and Aref Al Abbar, Chairman of the Emirates Hobbies Association. Other notable speakers included Dr Tasyir Al Khunaizi, Partner and Deputy CEO of the Georgia Saudi Investment Corporation; Mr Ahmed Al Dakheel , Chairman of Saudi Business Council, Central Asia Region, Chairman of Saudi Georgian Business Council.

The sessions also saw the participation of Dr Maya Melikidze Melikidze, Executive Director of - Georgian Renewable Energy Development Association (GREDA); Arif Anis, internationally recognised leadership expert and recipient of the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE); along with Chamas Awad, Founder and CEO of Euro Gulf Consulting and adviser to the Belgian Royal Family; and Hani Idris, Board Member of the International Development Bank (IDB).

Speakers emphasised the importance of the forum in shaping a new phase of economic cooperation between the Middle East and Eurasia. In this keynote address, H.E. Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, underscored the need to distinguish between the concepts of the green economy and sustainability. A green economy, he noted, focuses primarily on environmentally friendly practices, whereas sustainability requires a broader vision that brings together environmental responsibility, social justice and long-term resilience.

Dr. Al Nuaimi added: “Recent findings showing that Africa’s forests – once a major carbon sink – have now become a source of emissions. These findings affirm that environmental measures alone are no longer sufficient as genuine sustainability requires robust systems, sound governance and global cooperation. This forum, with its excellent organisation and forward-looking vision, is an ideal platform to connect investment with strategies that safeguarde our future.”

He was followed by Dr Sadeddine Mneimne, Chairman of AGI Holding and Chairman of the Global Investors Forum, who delivered a speech outlining a comprehensive vision for the forum’s growing role in deepening economic cooperation between the GCC countries and Eurasia and in advancing cross-border investment channels.

The day 1 agenda also featured a series of interactive panel discussions that addressed a range of key economic issues. One session, titled “Tech-Enabled Sustainability”, explored how smart solutions and advanced technologies can contribute to accelerating sustainable growth and shaping economic systems capable of adapting to climate and environmental challenges. Another session, “Investment in Medical and Cultural Tourism and Travel Experiences” discussed the dynamic opportunities within specialised tourism as one of the most prominent emerging sectors with strong potential to diversify national economies and enhance their competitiveness across regional and global markets.

The expanded “Network Luncheon” session brought together leading investors and policy makers in an open, interactive setting designed to strengthen relationships, exchange ideas and explore new avenues for collaboration. Discussions also addressed the future of the digital economy and digital assets, framed within a balanced approach to innovation and regulatory governance. The forum’s agenda also touched on emerging trends in smart city development and large-scale national projects, highlighting the growing role of institutional investment in this vital sector.

The first day of the forum concluded with a session titled “Feeding the Future: Agri-Tech and Food Security” which explored the latest agricultural innovations and their role in boosting global food production and improving the resilience of supply chains. The session underscored the importance of building more sustainable and adaptable food systems capable of countering escalating global challenges.

At the conclusion of the first day, participants stressed that the launch of the Global Investors Forum (GIF 2025) in Georgia is the result of a strategic initiative led by AGI Holding, guided by its vision to connect the GCC with EurAsia through a unified, cross-border investment platform. Dr Sadeddine Mneimne, Chairman of AGI Holding and founder of the forum, played a pivotal role in shaping this transformation. He succeeded in building an effective bridge linking Gulf capital with emerging Eurasian markets, opening new avenues of cooperation in several sectors, including sustainable energy, infrastructure, tourism, and Agri-Tech and digital technologies.

Driven by its strong momentum, the forum is moving forward towards transforming dialogues and partnerships into tangible agreements and innovative economic initiatives, reinforcing its position as one of the leading international platforms capable of reshaping the future of investment.

About the Global Investors Forum (GIF):

Is a leading international economic initiative launched under the leadership of AGI Holding, with the aim of establishing a unified platform that connects the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries with the Eurasia region through an integrated ecosystem of cross-border investments and strategic partnerships.

The forum seeks to stimulate sustainable economic growth and strengthen collaboration between governments, the private sector, and global financial institutions. It brings together ministers, policymakers, institutional investors, and sovereign wealth funds from across the world through high-level events and strategic dialogue.

Through its annual editions, the forum aims to redefine the global investment landscape and empower strategic partnerships that contribute to building a more prosperous and sustainable future.

About AGI Holding:

A global enterprise dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable solutions across food security, technology, and consultancy. Since our establishment in 2016, we have remained committed to addressing global challenges and fostering sustainable development.

About Innovents ME:

Innovents ME is the dedicated events and exhibitions arm of AGI Holding, specializing in creating high-impact experiences that connect businesses, governments, and investors across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, and other global markets. The company is distinguished by its ability to design and deliver innovative events that bridge industries, strengthen strategic partnerships, and drive sustainable growth.

With a focus on excellence, creativity, and precision, Innovents ME executes immersive and dynamic experiences that support economic development and foster cross-sector collaboration—positioning it as a leading force in the region’s events and investment ecosystem.

