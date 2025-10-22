Muscat – The third Oman Research and Education Network Technology Summit (OTS25) concluded on Tuesday with a set of recommendations aimed at accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in Oman’s higher education and research sectors.

The summit called for updating academic curricula to enhance analytical and critical thinking skills and for the establishment of a unified national framework for digital legislation and ethics to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI.

Organised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI), the two-day event brought together experts, academics and researchers from Oman and abroad to discuss the future of education and research in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The closing ceremony was held under the patronage of H E Dr Seif bin Abdullah al Hiddabi, Undersecretary for Research and Innovation in MoHERI.

Muneer bin Nasser al Batashi, Director of the Oman Research and Education Network (OMREN), highlighted the summit’s outcomes and emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among higher education institutions to embrace technological advances and promote scientific research.

Key recommendations included continuous training for academic staff to support the effective use of AI in teaching and research, and to reduce administrative workloads. The summit also proposed building a shared digital infrastructure – including high-performance computing, data systems and cloud platforms – to provide equitable access to technology across institutions.

Further recommendations called for closer cooperation between academia and industry to foster AI-driven research, innovation and the translation of new ideas into practical projects aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Panel discussions on the final day focused on ‘Opportunities and Challenges of AI in the Research and Innovation Ecosystem’, addressing issues such as data management, legislation and digital ethics.

The summit concluded with announcement of the winners of the Gameathon Hackathon in which more than 120 participants from 21 academic and research institutions competed to design AI-powered digital solutions and educational games.

