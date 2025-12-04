Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt — The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) announced the selection of the Arab Republic of Egypt as the Guest of Honour for the 30th edition of AEEDC Dubai, scheduled to take place from 19 to 21 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

AEEDC Dubai is the world’s largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition, continuing to solidify its role as a leading platform for scientific exchange, professional development, and international cooperation in the dental sector. Egypt’s selection as Guest of Honour for the 2026 edition underscores the country’s prominent position within the regional healthcare landscape, as well as its longstanding participation in AEEDC Dubai. Egyptian universities, medical institutions, and manufacturers have consistently contributed to the event’s scientific sessions, research activities, and exhibition pavilions.

Last year’s edition of AEEDC Dubai welcomed over 85,000 visitors and participants from 177 countries, and recorded notable business deals exceeding AED 20 billion, laying a strong foundation for the milestone 30th edition.

H.E. Ambassador Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC Region, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and of the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), said:

“The 30th edition marks three decades of scientific progress, global collaboration, and partnerships that have elevated the profession of dentistry worldwide. We are delighted to welcome the Arab Republic of Egypt as the Guest of Honour for AEEDC Dubai 2026, in recognition of its esteemed standing in the healthcare and academic sectors, and as a testament to the strong ties between both nations. We look forward to highlighting Egypt’s contributions to medical education, scientific research, and healthcare development through its distinguished presence at AEEDC Dubai 2026.”

Egypt’s selection comes as an extension of the growing cooperation between INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA). This partnership was strengthened through a Memorandum of Understanding signed during Africa Health ExCon 2025—one of the region’s most prominent healthcare events—aimed at enhancing regional capabilities in medical technology, supply chain development, and continuous medical education.

Dr. Hesham Stit, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, stated:

“Choosing the Arab Republic of Egypt as the Guest of Honour for the upcoming edition of AEEDC Dubai reflects the depth of the strong brotherly relations between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the exemplary partnership between both institutions across various fields, particularly in healthcare and medical services. The longstanding collaboration between UPA and INDEX stands as a model of constructive cooperation between the two nations, reinforcing Egypt’s pivotal role in supporting the medical industry, localizing technology, and enabling innovation across the region. This honor is a valuable opportunity to showcase Egypt’s expanding capabilities and highlight the country’s achievements in healthcare. We are fully committed to maximizing the impact of this participation and working closely with our partners at INDEX to deliver a distinguished presence that reflects Egypt’s strength and deepens cooperation between the two countries toward a more prosperous future.”

Egypt’s prominent participation in AEEDC Dubai 2026 reflects years of active involvement and continuous contributions to the exhibition and its scientific program. This recognition is further reinforced by Egypt’s regional leadership in hosting major healthcare exhibitions, most notably Africa Health ExCon, accredited by the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Kamal Ebid, Executive Director of Africa Health ExCon, said:

“We are pleased to see this participation crowned by a path of productive collaboration between INDEX and the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, which began during Africa Health ExCon—a major platform uniting decision-makers, experts, and leading international institutions. Our cooperation with INDEX has opened broad horizons for deeper integration between Egypt and the UAE, in line with the longstanding relationship between both nations, which share a common vision to advance the healthcare and medical industries and strengthen the region’s position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.”

He added:

“Egypt’s participation in AEEDC Dubai will reflect the significance of this recognition and showcase its growing capabilities and leadership. In collaboration with INDEX, we are committed to ensuring a presence that befits Egypt’s status and supports the expansion of future cooperation between both sides.”

AEEDC Dubai is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, and enjoys official support from the Dubai Health Authority.