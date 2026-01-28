Younis Haji AlKhoori: The programme to drive digitalisation across the UAE by streamlining invoicing processes, enhancing tax transparency and compliance.

Lowers operational costs for small and medium enterprises and improves cash flow

The Ministry stresses the necessity of relying on its official channels as a trusted source of information

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has organised an awareness-raising event as part of the eInvoicing Programme Awareness Campaign, in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority.

Held in line with MoF’s commitment to empowering the business sector to keep pace with digital transformation, the event aimed to promote awareness among businesses and provide guidance and support within the framework of transitioning to an integrated digital invoicing system in the UAE.

The event, attended by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, as well as a number of senior officials from the Ministry, the Federal Tax Authority, and representatives from government and private sector entities, highlighted the objectives and benefits of the eInvoicing system, its legal and regulatory framework, and the practical readiness steps and and the mechanism for joining the system via the ‘EmaraTax’ platform for digital tax services.

A Strategic Step

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori stressed that the eInvoicing system plays a key role in supporting the UAE’s efforts seeking to build an integrated digital financial system that enhances efficiency and promotes transparency across the national economy.

He noted that this programme will accelerate the digital transformation of government processes, ensuring the highest levels of tax compliance, reducing the tax gap, and enhancing the experience of the business community.

His Excellency explained that the Ministry of Finance recognises the importance of enabling companies to benefit from digital transformation, and with that in mind, the system was designed to enhance operational efficiency, particularly for small and medium enterprises, which are a fundamental pillar of the national economy.

AlKhoori added that the adoption of eInvoicing is expected to reduce costs and shorten the time required to complete administrative procedures, which will positively reflect on companies' cash flows.

His Excellency further said, "We are working in cooperation with the Federal Tax Authority to implement the programme in a gradual and well-planned manner, while providing awareness and training sessions to ensure private sector readiness and to maximise benefit from the voluntary early adoption ahead of the deadlines."

He emphasised that the Ministry of Finance and Federal Tax Authority are the official sources of information related to the eInvoicing Programme and will continue working to provide the necessary guidance and support to ensure the success of this transformation, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for financial and technological innovation and supporting sustainable growth.

Enhancing Voluntary Tax Compliance

For his part, H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani said: “The implementation of the eInvoicing system is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to adopt digital innovation and represents a paradigm shift in enhancing voluntary tax compliance through secure and efficient electronic mechanisms. The system offers significant benefits to stakeholders across the tax ecosystem by simplifying, standardising, and automating invoicing processes through an electronic platform aligned with global best practices. It is designed for the issuance, transmission, exchange, and sharing of electronic invoices and credit notes in a structured digital format that enables automated processing, supports real-time data exchange, and facilitates the seamless submission of tax reports to the Federal Tax Authority.”

Al Bustani added: “The launch of the pilot programme, implemented by MoF and FTA to test and apply the electronic invoicing system under the Ministry’s supervision, is the outcome of sustained efforts and constructive collaboration between both entities and relevant stakeholders. The Authority undertook early preparations and intensified its coordination with the Ministry to ensure the smooth rollout of the system, adopting a phased and transparent implementation strategy that actively engages stakeholders and maximises the benefits of digital transformation.”

Gradual approach

During the interactive event, the Ministry discussed the government's gradual and supportive approach to implementing the eInvoicing system, offering businesses the opportunity to join the programme voluntarily before the official deadlines.

The event was organised to support the digital transformation of the financial and tax ecosystem, enhance compliance efficiency, and improve the business experience.

A panel discussion held as part of the event addressed key themes related to the readiness and practical application of the eInvoicing system, highlighting its direct impact on the business sector, particularly in improving efficiency and simplifying compliance.

Part of the session was also dedicated to answering frequently asked questions and addressing anticipated challenges, which helped clarify practical implementation aspects and deepen participants' understanding of upcoming requirements.

Immediate Benefits

The Ministry stressed that the eInvoicing programme delivers significant value to businesses by accelerating digital transformation, reducing costs, and improving operational efficiency across the entire invoicing lifecycle. By automating invoice creation, exchange, and validation, businesses can process invoices faster, strengthen cash flow, and enhance working capital management, with benefits for SMEs. Standardised eInvoicing improves accuracy, transparency, and auditability carried out by FTA, while robust security measures reduce fraud and protect business reputation.

The programme also supports easier access to financing through verified transaction data, enables seamless cross-border trade through international standards, and ensures scalability as eInvoicing becomes the global norm. At the same time, built-in compliance with VAT and tax reporting requirements will simplify regulatory obligations, accelerate VAT refunds, and lay the foundation for future pre-populated tax returns, reducing administrative burden and supporting sustainable business growth.

The Ministry outlined that the eInvoicing system strengthens tax compliance and revenue collection by providing near real-time visibility into transaction data, reducing underreporting, closing the tax gap, and limiting opportunities for fraud and informal economic activity.

Access to high-quality, real-time data also enables more effective, data-driven policymaking, allowing government entities to better monitor economic activity and design targeted measures to support growth and SMEs. In parallel, automation supports international interoperability through global standards, while contributing to environmental sustainability by reducing reliance on paper-based processes.

The system operates under a clear regulatory and operational framework: the Ministry oversees regulation and supervision, while the Federal Tax Authority manages operations. This structure is supported by updates to tax procedure and VAT laws, and relevant ministerial decisions.