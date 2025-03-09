Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) held its annual Ramadan gathering to honor the dedication of its team members and commemorate the valuable contributions of its partners. This gathering served as an excellent platform to appreciate their relentless efforts to disseminate knowledge and enhance its channels both regionally and globally. The event took place at the Al Multaqua Ballroom in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), bringing together MBRF staff, honorees, partners, sponsors, and media representatives.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, stated: “This Ramadan gathering symbolizes our appreciation for our staff and partners, who have shown unwavering dedication in achieving significant milestones that enhance the journey of knowledge and foster a culture of sustainable learning. Guided by our belief that nurturing knowledge is a vital investment in the future, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting young intellectuals, advancing research and innovation, and driving intellectual growth across various sectors. This initiative aligns with our broader vision of developing knowledge-based societies and a sustainable knowledge economy.”

During the Ramadan Suhoor gathering, MBRF honored its partners and sponsors for their essential roles in advancing the mission of making knowledge accessible as a key driver of sustainable development, fostering innovation, and ensuring that various societal segments benefit from a broad range of knowledge resources. It also highlights their contributions toward achieving MBRF’s goals and ambitious vision of promoting the principles of science and knowledge and establishing an ecosystem conducive to creativity and innovation.

Additionally, MBRF recognized the efforts of trainers and participants in one of its flagship initiatives, the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW). The program offers aspiring writers a creative and unique platform, equipping them with essential skills. Through a comprehensive training framework, it plays a vital role in refining young talents and encouraging them to explore their creative potential under the guidance of a distinguished group of specialists and mentors.

The coordinators of the ‘Knowledge Lounge’ were also recognized for their commitment to ensuring the success of this important initiative, which promotes a culture of reading and intellectual discourse. Their efforts have led to the establishment of valuable discussion spaces where young people and intellectuals can participate in meaningful conversations, exchange ideas, and enhance both their creative and critical thinking skills.

