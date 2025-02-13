Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will jointly host the third edition of the Youth Knowledge Forum (YKF) in Morocco from 20 to 21 February 2025. This event will take place in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), under the theme “Knowledge is the Future.”

The event aims to empower youth globally by fostering creativity and innovation in knowledge sharing, dissemination, and localization. Additionally, it provides a dynamic platform for young participants to interact with experts, enhance their understanding, and collaborate with peers from around the world.

The YKF will explore pertinent issues such as utilizing knowledge and skills for economic recovery, cultivating partnerships, and creating an integrated knowledge ecosystem. It will also investigate the impact of AI and digital transformation on education, employment, and innovation, emphasizing both challenges and opportunities.

During the event, discussions will be held on diverse topics such as bridging educational gaps, equipping young people with future-ready skills, fostering regional and international cooperation, and empowering youth leaders to utilize knowledge in developing innovative solutions that promote social cohesion, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

H.E. Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, highlighted the YKF’s vision of empowering young people and strengthening their role in shaping the future of the global knowledge landscape. The third edition of the YKF will further nurture youth’s creative talent, driving innovation and knowledge exchange to catalyze the rise of a knowledge-based society.

H.E. bin Huwaireb further stated: "The robust participation of youth from the Arab World adds strategic depth to the event, as their diverse experiences further demonstrate the role of knowledge in addressing key challenges and acting as a catalyst for positive transformation. At MBRF, we remain steadfast in our efforts to strengthen regional and international partnerships, while empowering young leaders and establishing a forward-thinking knowledge ecosystem to drive the sustainable development of all sectors."

Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO, highlighted that hosting the global forum at ICESCO’s headquarters in Rabat marks the culmination of its “Year of Youth” initiative. The initiative was launched under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to support Arab youth, particularly in the realms of technology, creativity, and innovation, while fostering values of peace, coexistence, and intercultural dialogue.

He further emphasized that ICESCO is deeply committed to empowering young people, recognizing their vital role as facilitators of global progress and sustainable development. Furthermore, through its initiatives and specialized programs, ICESCO seeks to enhance youth competencies in knowledge and technology, enabling them to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Dr. Hani Torky, Chief Technical Adviser and Project Manager, Knowledge Project – UNDP, stated: “The YKF reflects our firm belief in the role of youth empowerment in driving innovation and sustainable development. Moreover, by empowering youth to engage directly with policymakers and experts, the YKF will facilitate seamless knowledge exchange and foster an environment rooted in creativity and collaboration.”

He further stated: “By decoding the future of the knowledge landscape in the AI era, as well as its role in youth empowerment, the YKF will help formulate sustainable solutions that address emerging challenges. Furthermore, we remain committed to empowering youth at the Knowledge Project by providing them with the requisite resources and strategic partnerships to drive meaningful impact within their communities.”

The two-day event will feature dynamic panel discussions where experts, policymakers, and young leaders will explore the role of technology and innovation in shaping modern societies. It will also foster open dialogue and highlight various strategies for building a more inclusive, interconnected, and resilient knowledge-driven society.

The YKF aims to offer young participants access to vital resources and professional networks, enabling them to transform ideas into impactful solutions. Moreover, the YKF positions knowledge as a key facet in driving sustainable development and tackling global challenges by driving knowledge creation, sharing, and application.

