Dubai – UAE: The global Islamic finance community will join in Uzbekistan this June for the highly anticipated 4th CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Forum, organized by AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE). Scheduled for June 16-18, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Tashkent, this landmark event comes at a pivotal moment as the industry approaches its projected $5 trillion valuation by 2025.

The forum takes place against the backdrop of remarkable growth in CIS markets, where Islamic banking assets have expanded by 15% annually since 2018. Uzbekistan emergence as Central Asia's Islamic finance hub makes it the ideal host, with the country implementing progressive reforms and forging strategic partnerships with institutions like the Islamic Development Bank.

The three-day program will tackle the most pressing opportunities and challenges facing Islamic finance in the region. The opening day will feature high-level discussions on regulatory harmonization across CIS markets, digital transformation through Islamic fintech solutions, and the development of Sukuk markets for infrastructure financing. Experts will also explore innovative approaches to financial inclusion through Shariah-compliant microfinance products tailored to the region's needs.

Following the main conference, banking professionals can deepen their expertise through an intensive two-day workshop on Risk and Deposit Management. Participants will gain practical insights into profit distribution models for Mudarabah deposits, liquidity management tools specifically designed for Islamic banks, and Shariah-compliant frameworks for asset-liability management.

The forum will host the prestigious CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Awards, celebrating innovation and best practices across 20+ categories. These awards honor institutions and individuals making exceptional contributions in areas ranging from Islamic fintech to Shariah-compliant investment banking, with past recipients including leading organizations from across the Muslim world.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, emphasized the forum significance: "This gathering represents a defining moment for Islamic finance in the CIS region. With 65 million Muslims across these markets actively seeking Shariah-compliant solutions, we're seeing unique opportunities for growth and innovation. Uzbekistan's leadership in creating an enabling environment for Islamic finance makes it the perfect host for this critical dialogue."

The event has already attracted confirmed attendance from financial executives across the globe, regulators shaping policy across CIS nations, fintech innovators developing blockchain-based Islamic solutions, and leading scholars advancing Shariah governance frameworks. The forum offers unparalleled networking opportunities and access to Uzbekistan's rapidly developing Islamic finance ecosystem.

The forum enjoys strong backing from key industry players, including Uzbekistan's leasing associations, Azerbaijan's microfinance Association, Azerbaijan Banking Association, Uzbek Leasing International A.O. and Bahrain Association of Banks, Azerbaijan Fintech Association, Uzbek Association for Microfinance Institutions and Association of Microfinance Institutions (AMFI), Kyrgyzstan– demonstrating the global interconnectedness of Islamic finance. The event sponsors are INFOLAD, Autosoft Dynamics and Royal Bullion Capacity.

The 4th CIS Islamic Banking and Finance Forum will take place from June 16 - 18, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Tashkent. For participation, sponsorship, or exhibition opportunities, please contact: info@alhudacibe.com or visit https://www.alhudacibe.com/cis2025/

About Alhuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

