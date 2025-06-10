Visitors can explore the future of sports and leisure infrastructure and network with key exhibitors, including Asharqiyah Cables, Yardex, Bejadin and BSG

FSB Sports Show Riyadh takes place alongside the Saudi Sports & Leisure Summit, aligning with Vision 2030 and major national initiatives

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious plans for world-class sports infrastructure and recreation spaces are gaining momentum, supported by over $2 billion in committed investments and a projected $5.9 billion in sports sector revenue by 2030 (Source: Arab News; PwC Global Sports Survey). With major international sporting events, including the Asian Cup 2027, Riyadh Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034 on the horizon, the Kingdom is accelerating development as part of Vision 2030. Aligned with this ambition, the debut edition of FSB Sports Show Riyadh is set to welcome thousands of industry leaders and professionals from 16–18 June at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

Organized by dmg events in collaboration with Koelnmesse, the event brings the internationally renowned FSB – International Trade Fair for Public Space, Sports and Leisure Facilities brand to Saudi Arabia for the first time, creating a dedicated business and networking platform for the Kingdom’s fast-evolving sports and recreation landscape.

“From active cities and giga projects to school playgrounds and public parks, Saudi Arabia is transforming how it designs and delivers spaces for sports, wellness and recreation,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events. “FSB Sports Show Riyadh has been developed to address this evolution and enable connections that can support long-term sector growth.”

“FSB is the international benchmark for innovations in sports and leisure facilities. As Saudi Arabia scales up investment across public parks, playgrounds or stadiums to increase the health and well-being of the public, now is the ideal time to bring this event to Riyadh,” said Denis Steker, Senior Vice President - International, Koelnmesse. “Together with dmg events, we’re proud to create an environment where industry leaders can exchange expertise, showcase capabilities and form long-term, sustainable partnerships.”

Shaping Saudi Arabia’s next generation of active spaces

With public health, youth development and tourism among the key Vision 2030 priorities, FSB Sports Show Riyadh prioritizes integrated sports and wellness zones within giga projects, boosting green spaces in cities. The opportunities presented at the exhibition further encourage private sector investment in fitness, aquatics and leisure infrastructure.

Across three days, the event will showcase equipment, flooring, turf, gym and fitness systems, playgrounds, outdoor furniture, water technologies, smart sports facilities and urban well-being solutions from both international pioneers and regional specialists. Some of the prominent participating brands include Asharqiyah Cables, a Saudi Arabian manufacturer specializing in control, instrumentation, low-current and fire-resistant cable; Yardex, a global artificial grass manufacturer providing high-quality synthetic turf for sports and landscaping applications; Bejadin, a Saudi Arabian focused on safety, electro-mechanical services and smart building solutions; and BSG, Polish company specializing in chemical component manufacturing and industrial solutions, among others, covering the needs of planners and buyers from municipalities, education, hospitality, defence and entertainment sectors.

Decision-makers from across Saudi Arabia are actively seeking a robust sports infrastructure, durable equipment, playgrounds and leisure facilities that meet both quality and quantity demand. As the event approaches in under two weeks, visitors will have the opportunity to network with decision-makers from companies including Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Education, NEOM, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Royal Commission for Riyadh City and General Entertainment Authority, among others.

“Saudi Arabia’s sports sector is growing rapidly, evolving in scope and sophistication. We now see demand for more integrated and digitally enabled facilities that cater to every age group, community type and use case. FSB Sports Show Riyadh allows us to meet new clients, strengthen existing partnerships and deliver solutions built for the industry requirements, catering to our country’s vision,” said Ahmed Al-Omair, Chief Executive Officer, ORF Construction Chemical Solutions.

“Saudi Arabia offers unmatched potential in the sports and leisure space, given the country’s ambitious plans and the planned sporting events in the upcoming years. This show gives us the right stage to engage with buyers and developers who are actively working towards building the country’s physical and recreational infrastructure,” said Genny Logan, General Manager, Faris Group.

Exclusive insights from key stakeholders

FSB Sports Show Riyadh will host two insightful content features, Saudi Sports & Leisure Summit and ActiveSpaces 360, both designed to explore the evolving demands of Saudi Arabia’s sports infrastructure and leisure landscape. From future stadiums and recreational complexes to community activation and smart city integration, these sessions offer in-depth discussions tailored to a rapidly evolving market.

Taking place on the first day of the event, 16 June, Saudi Sports & Leisure Summit will spotlight public-private collaboration, adaptive venue design, safety and smart facility management. Some of the top speakers sharing insights at the summit include Alanood Alothaimeen, Director of Strategy and Policies, Saudi Sports for All Federation; Paul Goodall, Associate Principal, Populous; Yehia Madkour, Middle East Director, Perkins & Will; John Seed, Group Director Strategy and Development, Dar Al Riyadh; among others. Key sessions will explore themes such as sustainable wellness-focused sports spaces, legacy-driven & multi-use venue design and global trends shaping the future of sports and leisure infrastructure.

Running on 17 and 18 June, ActiveSpaces 360 will feature expert-led discussions on the design, construction and management strategies for urban and multi-use sports spaces. With speakers, including Tom Pinnington, Director, The Sports Consultancy, United Kingdom; Paul Rigby, Partner, FaulknerBrowns Architects, United Kingdom; Klaus Meinel, Secretary General, IAKS – International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities; and Luis Guimaraes, Senior Manager at Alvarez & Marsal, among others, visitors will gain diverse insights from global and regional perspectives. Key sessions will cover sustainable maintenance and cleaning of synthetic surfaces, unlocking the social value of elite sports facilities and the latest innovations driving surface resilience and performance. From schools to stadiums, these forward-looking talks aim to equip stakeholders with strategies aligned with Vision 2030’s focus on smart, inclusive and sustainable active environments.

FSB Sports Show Riyadh is sponsored by Doka (Theatre Sponsor), with partners including Al Yamama (Sports Facilities Solutions Partner), Syngenta Turf & Landscape and Naffco (Founding Partners), AHK (Knowledge Partner), AIA Middle East (Architecture Partner), IAKS and ESTC (ActiveSpaces 360 Session Partners), Marafei Almarefah (Golfing Partner) and Teleiosx (Racing Partner).

The free-to-attend FSB Sports Show Riyadh will be co-located with International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia. For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://www.fsb-riyadh.com/

About FSB Sports Show Riyadh

FSB Sports Show Riyadh is Saudi Arabia’s leading trade fair dedicated to the development of sports infrastructure, leisure facilities and public spaces. Organized by dmg and Koelnmesse, the inaugural edition takes place from 16–18 June 2025 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC), co-located with International Hardware Fair Saudi Arabia. The event brings together key decision-makers, government representatives, urban planners and suppliers to explore the latest innovations shaping the Kingdom’s future of public spaces, sports and leisure facilities.

About dmg events:

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. We aim to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today's rapidly evolving landscape.

dmg events has operated in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2011, with offices in Riyadh and Jeddah and a portfolio over 30 international events.

With a presence in over 25 countries and organizing over 115 events annually, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors and design, energy, coatings, entertainment and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events include Big 5 Global, Big 5 Construct Saudi, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com. Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk.

About Koelnmesse

Koelnmesse is the world’s top trade fair organiser for the areas of Living, Contract and Public Spaces.

Alongside the new trade fair duo imm cologne and interior design days cologne (idd cologne), other formats hosted at the trade fair hub of Cologne such as ORGATEC, interzum, FSB, spoga+gafa and aquanale are among the most internationally renowned and established industry gatherings.

These fairs comprehensively represent the interior and design segment, the furniture and interior construction industries' supplying sections, the kitchen world, all topics for the modern working world, garden lifestyle as well as modern work environments, the garden lifestyle, public spaces, sports and leisure facilities, along with saunas, pools and wellness centres.

To complement the events in Cologne, Koelnmesse is constantly strategically expanding its portfolio in key growth markets around the globe. Its foreign trade fairs include La Feria De Diseño Medellín - powered by imm cologne in Colombia, the shows of the ORGATEC brand family with ORGATEC TOKYO in Japan, ORGATEC India in Mumbai and ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, as well as the trade fairs of the interzum brand family: interzum guangzhou in China, interzum bogota in Colombia, interzum jakarta in Indonesia and interzum forum italy in Bergamo. The “Living, Contract and Public Spaces” portfolio also includes the FSB Sports Show Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Further information: https://www.fsb-cologne.com/trade-fair/fsb/fsb-worldwide/