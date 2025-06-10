The recent national Government directive to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) as a core subject from kindergarten to grade 12 has sparked the debate on how the technology will be embedded in the curriculum and what impact it will have on the mechanics of learning and assessment. Education and AI experts have united to discuss the key challenges and opportunities that are foreseen, as part of a panel discussion staged by the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCCD).

Personalising learning for students, lightening the load for teachers

Among the opportunities of integrating AI into the classroom is the personalisation of learning, according to Naz Panju, CEO of British Canadian International Education Ltd. She says, “The leading intervention to improve student performance is personal tutoring, and AI offers the opportunity for every child to have a one-on-one personal tutor that works at their own pace.” Panju also points out the potential to free up teachers’ time to provide more mentoring and pastoral care. She adds, “AI will ultimately overtake educators in terms of knowledge transfer. Teachers going forward need to focus on making students 'more human' than ever before and develop skills that encourage agency, critical thinking and self-motivation. This will help students adapt more easily to high-velocity careers – that should be the future of education.”

Monitoring and predicting performance at student and institutional levels

Sarah Guerra, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloud Fusion AI, highlights the opportunities to help monitor performance and predict learning trends to facilitate better informed decisions in education planning. She said, “Our platform provides real-time data reporting on student performance. Parents can login to the system to get insights on their child’s progress in the context of their peers. It can also forecast future academic development to create tailored solutions based on each student’s learning needs and provide data-driven insights that enable institutions to make more strategic decisions in line with KHDA benchmarks.”

Teaching critical life and workplace skills

Contrary to concerns that AI will dilute the development of essential skills, Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology and Digital Innovation at GEMS Education, says that, when used in the right context, the technology will enhance learning. He explains, “AI tools can offer a different way to develop skills that are already being taught. For example, developing prompts for generative AI helps to build students’ capacity in critical thinking and problem solving. When it is mapped to the existing curriculum and used with a purpose, AI can add value to the learning experience.”

Enabling innovation and transformation

Looking to the future of work, Radha Bharj, CIPD AI Subject Matter Expert and Founder of The Future of Work Management Consultancies FZCO, says that AI literacy will be critical to every industry. She remarks, “The most important thing is enabling a culture of curiosity and experimentation with AI to drive innovation and growth while ensuring it is used responsibly and ethically.”

Tackling ethics and governance

Among the most prevalent challenges surrounding AI in the classroom is ensuring that it is used in an ethical and responsible manner. Prof. May El Barachi, Dean of Computer Science at the University of Wollongong in Dubai, highlights the concerns around academic integrity, excessive screen time, privacy breeches and data hoarding, saying that AI use needs to be driven by human values. She says, “Institutions need to establish a culture for the use of AI that focusses on self-empowerment, governed by transparent and auditable policies. Technology is valuable in a hybrid ecosystem, but it can never replace the guidance and mentorship provided by teachers, and that respect for humanity must remain.”

Accelerating into the unknown

Highlighting Elon Musk’s prediction that AI will outsmart all humans by 2029, Panju reflects on the surreal world mankind is entering. She says, “We are facing the prospect of a whole new species that feels human. There is a fear of pessimism towards a world that we don’t fully understand, which makes it difficult to regulate, but regulation will be important to establish a direction for the future of AI.”

Amplifying inherent biases

While AI may become smarter than all of humanity, it is yet to tackle some of mankind’s innate characteristics. Prof. El Barachi explained, “AI can perpetuate or amplify inherent human biases because they are introduced through training data or algorithms. There is an over-reliance on the black box model where the output is not reasoned and transparent, which is why we need to develop more explainable AI solutions.”

Depleting the human connection

One of the primary concerns among parents is the impact of AI on socialisation, but as Bharj points out, young people will still need to work on their human skills to succeed. She said, “Career paths will become less linear and while parts of many roles will be automated, it’s human skills that will set us apart. Skills such as critical thinking, creativity, empathy, and collaboration will be the key differentiators, enabling us to solve complex problems, lead with impact and navigate change with agility and empathy.”

Reimagining approaches to assessment

The bold move by the UAE Ministry of Education has accelerated conversations around updating approaches to assessment, with all the experts predicting AI integration as a catalyst for change. Nijjar says, “We need a 360-degree approach that combines traditional methods with a competency-based framework, to develop well-rounded individuals that can demonstrate skills like entrepreneurship and active leadership. The UAE has the opportunity to lead in this regard as it sets the benchmark for AI in education.”

The experts were speaking at a recent event hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai to spotlight the issues around AI in education. CEO of BCCD, Katy Holmes, said, “The UAE’s decision to embed AI into public schools reflects its wider ambition to lead in innovation and future-readiness. Within the Chamber, we are closely following developments in AI and their impact across sectors. The Chamber embraces its role to help bridge the gap between academia and industry by creating an open forum for knowledge-sharing and discussion. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in education, it’s vital that educators and employers stay aligned to ensure future graduates are equipped with the right mix of technical and human skills.”

