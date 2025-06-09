SUAD to provide a regional platform for advancing sustainability, technology, and legal education in the MENA region

Call for Papers now open until 15th July 2025

United Arab Emirates- Abu Dhabi - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) is delighted to announce that it will host the 7th Scientific Conference of the Association of Environmental Law Lecturers in Middle East and North African Universities (ASSELLMU) from 9th to 10th February 2026.

Held under the theme ‘Environmental Law in the Digital Age’, the conference will explore how digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and emerging technologies are reshaping the teaching, research, practice, and implementation of environmental law and policy in the MENA region.

This edition marks the first time the conference will take place in the UAE, providing a vital forum for educators, university instructors, researchers and practitioners with expertise in environmental law and policy, as well as computer and data science, to collaborate on strengthening legal education and advancing sustainability development.

As part of the upcoming conference, SUAD invites scholars, practitioners and educators to submit abstracts that explore the intersection of environmental law and digital innovation, and align with one or more of the conference themes, which include: Teaching and practicing environmental law in the MENA region in the face of the digital transition; The potential of digital technologies to enhance the integration of environmental considerations into business practices; Legal pathways to harness the power of digital technology for sustainability; The regulation of emerging technological risks; and The legal status and regime of environmental data.

Submissions can take a regional, national, or comparative perspective, and may be theoretical, empirical, or interdisciplinary in nature. Abstracts are required to be between 500 and 700 words, and include the subject matter, key questions, methodology, and expected outcomes of the proposed paper, along with the author’s professional and institutional affiliation details.

The deadline for abstract submission is 15th July 2025. Selected authors will be notified by 15th September 2025 and invited to submit full drafts of their papers by 15th December 2025. Revised versions will be presented at the conference, and final papers may be considered for publication in a journal special issue or edited volume.

Dr Beatriz Garcia, Associate Professor of Law, Economics, and Management, and Spokesperson for Sustainability at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “We are incredibly proud to host the 7th ASSELLMU Conference at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, marking its first edition in the UAE. This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing sustainability-focused legal education and highlights the importance of the region’s voice in shaping global environmental discourse. As environmental challenges become increasingly complex and interconnected, digital transformation and cross-sector legal innovation are no longer optional; they’re essential. This conference will serve as a platform for leading scholars, practitioners, and institutions to reimagine the future of environmental law in a way that is both locally grounded and globally informed.”

The upcoming 2026 edition builds on the success of previous ASSELLMU conferences hosted in Doha, Settat, Amman, Sohar, and Riyadh, and is expected to attract participation from leading academic institutions, civil society, government bodies, and private sector stakeholders.

As the world approaches the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals deadline, ASSELLMU aims to examine how legal systems can adapt to support innovation and environmental protection across sectors including health, energy, water, food, culture and tourism, clean technology, trade, investments, and more.

To submit a paper or learn more, please visit https://www.sorbonne.ae/research/call-for-papers/

