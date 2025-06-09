Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Business Book Club (DBBC), a unique knowledge-sharing community founded by Nithin Mathew Thombil, co-founder of wheelsAHOY, successfully hosted its first-ever panel discussion, with a theme called “Chapters to Ventures”. The event marked a significant milestone in the Club’s evolution—from a small book-based community to a thriving platform for entrepreneurial dialogue and innovation.

Founded in 2023, DBBC was created to offer Dubai’s growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs and professionals a platform where learning goes beyond theory, blending literary insight with real-world application. The inaugural panel, themed around the book Beyond Entrepreneurship, brought together a high-calibre line-up of industry experts to explore how entrepreneurial ideas can evolve from the page into practice.

The panel was skilfully moderated by Sai Krishna, a respected sustainability advocate, and featured an esteemed line-up of industry experts. These included Mayank B. Varyani, General Manager at AngelSpark; Prateek Tosniwal, Partner at MICS International and Founder of Ivy Growth Associates; and Nithin Mathew Thombil, co-founder of wheelsAHOY. Each panelist brought unique perspectives and expertise, contributing to a dynamic and insightful discussion on entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

The session, titled “Chapters to Ventures,” served as a dynamic forum where theory met execution. Discussions ranged from the fundamentals of launching a start-up in Dubai to the mindset required for long-term success. Panelists shared their experiences navigating entrepreneurship, the realities of start-up failures, and how personal resilience and adaptability are crucial in today’s rapidly evolving market.

Nithin Mathew Thombil, Founder of Dubai Business Book Club said “The vision behind starting the Dubai Business Book Club was to create a space where high-calibre industry experts and entrepreneurs—both seasoned and emerging—can come together to explore how ideas from books can be transformed into real-world ventures.

It’s not just about learning; it’s about fostering strategy, sparking ideas, and building a community rooted in collaboration, connection, and continuous inspiration.”

A major highlight of the session was the emphasis on venture capital trends in the UAE, offering the audience direct insights into what investors are currently looking for and how founders can better position themselves for funding. From pitch decks to people-first cultures, the panelists stressed the importance of aligning personal vision with strategic execution.

Throughout the evening, panelists reinforced the value of personal brand building, urging attendees to focus on cultivating thought leadership within their niches. Another key theme was the rejection of perfectionism—encouraging entrepreneurs to act quickly, and learn by taking risks rather than waiting for the “perfect” plan.

The event drew an audience of aspiring founders, business owners, and professionals from across the UAE, and provided a space not only for learning but for connection, collaboration, and inspiration. Attendees engaged in lively Q&A sessions and had the opportunity to network with speakers and peers alike.

“This is just the beginning,” said Nithin Mathew Thombil, Founder of Dubai Business Book Club. “Our vision is to build a collaborative community where people don’t just read about business—they live it, apply it, and grow through it. Through initiatives like this panel, we’re creating bridges between thought and action, between knowledge and opportunity.”

As DBBC moves forward, more sessions are planned, including themed book reviews, founder meetups, and deep-dive discussions on innovation, funding, and leadership in the Middle East. The Club continues to expand its membership and content offerings, becoming a growing force in Dubai’s entrepreneurial learning ecosystem.

About - Dubai Business Book Club

The Dubai Business Book Club (DBBC), founded in 2023 by Nithin Mathew Thombil, co-founder of wheelsAHOY, is a dynamic knowledge-sharing community that blends the power of literature with entrepreneurial insight. Created to serve Dubai’s thriving ecosystem of professionals and business leaders, DBBC offers a platform where ideas move beyond the page into practice. By curating engaging discussions and hosting expert-led events, the club brings together high-caliber minds to explore how lessons from books can be transformed into real-world business success.

Link - https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-business-book-club/?trk=similar-pages