Registration opens for 19th Dubai International Food Safety Conference, taking place from 17–19 November 2025.

Abstract submissions now open for scientific contributions to the conference programme.

Second edition of the Dubai Food Elite programme launched to honour top-performing food establishments.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality hosted the third edition of the Dubai Food Safety Forum in conjunction with World Food Safety Day, observed this year under the theme “Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected.” The event brought together representatives from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and key players from public and private sector organisations as well as academic institutions.

The Forum explored strategic themes focused on the role of science in food safety policymaking and risk management. Discussions addressed how science-based surveillance systems can improve food supply chain resilience, while enabling consumers to make informed and sustainable choices. The event reflects Dubai Municipality’s continued efforts to promote a safe, integrated food system that contributes to public health and long-term food security.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, stated: “At Dubai Municipality, we believe that food safety starts with knowledge — understanding the challenges and pursuing excellence-driven solutions that translate into tangible actions. The Dubai Food Safety Forum serves as a vital scientific platform that enables us to anticipate the future of food and build a smart, safe food system that supports community health, enhances quality of life, and ensures resource sustainability.”

He added: “We are committed to building a sustainable food ecosystem in line with the highest global standards — one that ensures the best quality of life for Dubai’s residents and is built on innovation, scientific research, best practices, and active partnerships across the public and private sectors.”

HE Mohamed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, stated: “Third Food Safety Symposium in Dubai comes at a time when global food supply chains become more complex and challenging. This forum is a platform for exchanging scientific knowledge, best practices, and regulatory insights among key stakeholders at the local and international levels. Marking the World Food Safety Day under the theme ‘Food Safety: Science in Action,’ the event highlights the UAE's science-based approach to safeguard public health, improve community welfare, and build robust food systems.”

HE added: “The UAE has placed food safety at the core of its national priorities and as a key pillar of the National Food Security Strategy 2051. Through strong partnerships across regulatory bodies, academic institutions, and the private sector, the Ministry is advancing a fully integrated food safety system. This includes digital transformation efforts, risk assessment capabilities, and national initiatives such as the ‘ZAD’ unified food trade portal and the Biosecurity Early Notification System. These systems contribute to maintaining high food safety standards enabling seamless food trade across the country’s borders.”

HE Al Nuaimi continued: “Today, the UAE stands as a global leader in building a robust legislative and regulatory framework for food safety. In partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), we are currently developing a new strategic index to assess national food control systems based on the latest scientific benchmarks. These efforts reflect our commitment to protecting human health, boosting economic competitiveness, and attracting investments in agri-food innovation — all while ensuring sustainable food systems for future generations.”

Dr Ahmed Mokhtar, Acting Regional Programme Leader and Senior Economist at FAO’s Regional Office for the Near East and North Africa, commended the UAE’s scientific and governance-based approach to food safety.

Dr Mokhtar said: “The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that foodborne illnesses affect nearly 600 million people each year, causing economic losses of more than USD 110 billion in low- and middle-income countries. On World Food Safety Day, FAO affirms that science is the cornerstone of sound decision-making in food safety. It guides risk assessment and helps shape policies and standards that protect public health and build trust in food systems.”

During the Forum, Dubai Municipality announced that registration is now open for the 19th edition of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference, which will be held from 17 to 19 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organised in collaboration with FAO, the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), and the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA), the event is the largest food safety platform of its kind in the region. It is expected to welcome more than 3,000 participants from across the globe, including international experts, researchers, academic institutions, regulatory authorities, and private sector leaders. Abstract submissions for the scientific programme are now open via www.foodsafetydubai.com.

To mark World Food Safety Day, Dubai Municipality also launched the second edition of the Dubai Food Elite programme. The initiative celebrates excellence in food safety, nutrition, sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility across food establishments in the Emirate.

Building on the success of the inaugural programme, this year’s edition aims to include more than 500 establishments and further promote a culture of excellence in Dubai’s food sector. Applications will open on 15 June, with winners to be announced during the Dubai International Food Safety Conference.

Eligible categories include hotel restaurants, quick-service restaurants and cafeterias with multiple branches, and independent restaurants. Further details and registration are available at dmfoodelite.dm.gov.ae.

For media inquiries, please contact: