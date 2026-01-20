Abu Dhabi, UAE — Abu Dhabi's flagship AI Adopters event, Machines Can Think 2026, is being held under the patronage and in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. Taking place on 26–27 January 2026 at Park Hyatt Saadiyat, the summit is co-organized and co-hosted by Polynome and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI). As AI becomes central to the UAE’s economic outlook, the event brings together government, academia, and industry leaders to discuss practical frameworks for responsible AI development and deployment.

Machines Can Think 2026 will feature a two-day program of more than 50 topics across its Co-Evolution, Tech tracks. The agenda highlights breakthroughs in foundation models, national-scale infrastructure, climate intelligence, biotech, energy, and telecom innovation in a format designed to give leaders clear pathways for responsible, ROI-driven adoption. Global AI spending is projected to reach $2 trillion in 2026, reinforcing the urgency for real-world frameworks, infrastructure, and governance models that Machines Can Think aims to advance.

Global Speaker Lineup

Machines Can Think 2026 features 25,000 experts from 30+ countries, including leading AI researchers, technologists, and industry experts. Speakers include Andrew Jackson, Chief AI Officer, G42; Eric Xing, President of MBZUAI; Manohar Paluri, Vice President of AI, Meta; Faris Al Mazrui, Head of Technology Investments, Mubadala; Yann LeCun, Professor at New York University; Michal Valko, Chief Models Officer at a Stealth AI Startup; Andrey Doronichev, CEO, Bioptic; Jean-Philippe Vert, Co-Founder and CEO of Bioptimus; Serge Belongie, Director, Pioneer Centre for AI at Copenhagen University; Merouane Debbah, Professor at Khalifa University; Sergey Tulyakov, Director of Research, Snap Inc.; and, alongside other global innovators.

Alexander Khanin, Founder and CEO of Machines Can See and Polynome, said: “AI is moving toward an era defined by real-world impact, and the UAE is demonstrating how quickly that impact can scale. Its drive to build the world’s first AI-native government and position itself as a global AI leader reflects a bold, future-focused approach to national transformation. Machines Can Summits are designed to support that momentum by linking breakthroughs with practical deployment. The calibre of researchers, technologists, and industry leaders joining us this year reinforces our mission to advance AI responsibly and shape progress that benefits the region and the world.”

Machines Can Think forms part of the broader Machines Can Summits series, last year's event attracting 3,500 attendees from 82 countries. The 2026 edition will continue through two flagship events: Machines Can Think in Abu Dhabi and Machines Can See in Dubai, supported by a growing ecosystem of industry and community partners.

Machines Can Think 2026 is supported by a growing ecosystem of partners, including the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Yango Group, Mubadala, NVIDIA, Abu Dhabi Police, DDN, e&, Tahaluf, aiphoria, Backwell Tech, Women in AI (global network and UAE chapter), Sandooq Al Watan, XPANCEO, Orbit, Jupiter E-Power, and VAST Data, with more to be announced.

To join global AI leaders and innovators in Abu Dhabi, register now at machinescanthink.ai.

About Polynome Group

Polynome Group is dedicated to accelerating AI innovation through events, educational programs, and investment opportunities. Its flagship series of events, the “Machines Can” summits, have become a premier platform where breakthroughs are revealed, and future partnerships are forged — empowering businesses and governments to harness the transformative power of AI.