Organised by ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, the event is supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, with EDGE Group as the strategic partner, in collaboration with Integrated Transport Centre.

The region’s only event dedicated to unmanned systems for both commercial and defence applications.

The exhibitions will showcase the latest technologies and systems across the land, air, and maritime domains, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional hub for innovation in these vital sectors.

The exhibition space has expanded to 40,322 square metres, a 34% increase compared to the 2024 edition.

The number of exhibiting companies and brands has grown by 74%, reaching 375.

The number of participating countries has increased to 38, a 9% rise compared to 2024, with 10 countries participating for the first time.

National companies comprise 45% of participants, while international firms account for 55%.

The UAE Pavilion is the largest at the event, followed by the China and US Pavilions.

The event will see record-breaking participation in the live demonstrations at Tilal Swaihan, featuring leading global companies.

The accompanying International Defence Conference will attract top leaders, decision-makers, and experts from around the globe.

A line-up of new parallel events will be launched for the first time in the exhibitions’ history.

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the largest-ever editions of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 20 to 22 January 2026, with the accompanying International Defence Conference (IDC) held a day prior.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, with EDGE Group as strategic partner and in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre, UMEX and SimTEX 2026 are the first exhibitions of their kind in the Middle East, dedicated to unmanned systems, robotics, simulation, and training technologies.

The seventh edition will see unprecedented growth in both participation and scope, with a particular focus on the applications of these technologies across the commercial, civil, and defence sectors.

The 2026 edition brings together distinguished local and global experts, as well as leading national and international companies, demonstrating the UAE’s advanced capabilities in unmanned systems, AI, simulation, and training. The event will also highlight the growing civil and commercial applications of these technologies, as well as the dynamic growth of national industries in this strategic sector.

Brigadier General Mohammed Obaid Al Marshoudi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX, stated: “UMEX and SimTEX 2026 stand as the region’s most prominent events of their kind for unmanned systems and simulation and training technologies. These exhibitions play a pivotal role in solidifying the UAE’s global leadership by leveraging cutting-edge innovations that drive economic growth, stability, and both national and regional security.”

He added: “The UAE’s unmanned systems, simulation and training, and AI sectors are experiencing remarkable growth and attracting unprecedented investments. This growth momentum positions UMEX and SimTEX as the ideal platforms for specialised companies in these sectors to showcase their innovative solutions, designed to meet the evolving demands of simulation and training both locally and globally.”

Al Marshoudi further emphasised that UMEX and SimTEX are fully aligned with the strategic vision of the UAE’s leadership to consolidate their position as strategic global industry platforms, attracting leading international, regional, and local companies specialising in unmanned systems, simulation and training, AI, robotics, and multi-use systems across civil, commercial, and defence sectors to showcase the latest technologies and innovations in these critical domains.

He noted that these exhibitions offer a dedicated stage for pioneering experiences that empower the UAE to remain at the forefront of unmanned systems advancements and support its mission to develop national capabilities.

His Excellency Hamad Adel Al-Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transport Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “The efforts of the Integrated Transport Centre in regulating the unmanned systems and smart mobility sector embody Abu Dhabi’s approach towards achieving organised and sustainable development in this field, through the development of legislative and regulatory frameworks that keep pace with innovation and ensure the highest safety standards.”

He added: “In recent times, the Centre has worked to translate these frameworks into practical applications through organised operational programmes and trials in the land, maritime, and air sectors, reflecting the readiness of the regulatory system and its ability to keep up with the requirements of advanced technologies. These efforts are in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to consolidate its position as a leading regional centre for the adoption of smart mobility solutions and autonomous systems, within a clear and secure regulatory framework that supports innovation and investment.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “UMEX and SimTEX 2026 are the only events of their kind in the Middle East, attracting a host of prominent local and international companies specialising in unmanned systems for commercial and defence applications across land, air, and maritime sectors.

These events align with ADNEC Group's strategy to position Abu Dhabi as the regional capital of innovation and development of these strategic sectors, in accordance with the aspirations and directives of the UAE’s visionary leadership.”

Al Dhaheri emphasised that this year’s edition is exceptional by all measures, achieving record growth rates across all performance indicators and marking the largest iteration in the exhibitions’ history since their inception in 2015.

He revealed that the total exhibition area expanded by 34% to reach 40,322 square meters compared to the previous edition in 2024, while the number of participating companies and brands surged to 375, a remarkable 74% increase from the previous edition.

The number of participating countries also saw a 9% increase, reaching 38, including 10 countries participating for the first time.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that the UAE pavilion stands as the largest in terms of space, followed by China and the US, adding that national companies represent 45% of all exhibitors, while international companies comprise 55%, underscoring the significant role of these events in supporting national industry development, enhancing its global competitiveness, facilitating access to international markets, fostering strategic partnerships, and localising knowledge.

He stressed that the latest edition stands out for its strong emphasis on the commercial applications of unmanned systems, alongside the introduction of seven new accompanying events, including the Autonomous Drone Challenge and live demonstrations by start-ups and small enterprises.

UMEX and SimTEX 2026 will introduce “The Future of Autonomy x ITC,” a series of expert discussions to examine the commercial applications of unmanned systems, alongside a dedicated showcase highlighting their rapid expansion across logistics, energy, utilities, smart cities, and public safety sectors.

The programme features a comprehensive agenda of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and technical presentations, highlighting the transformative impact of unmanned systems across urban management sectors, including transportation, logistics, utilities, inspection, and waste management.

Additionally, it will examine how AI-powered analytics are revolutionising inspection, maintenance, safety, and environmental monitoring.

The sessions will also spotlight the next-generation technologies shaping the future of urban air mobility, including electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) and advanced drone systems. It will examine the policies, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks necessary to scale these innovations and ensure their safe integration into existing urban transportation systems.

Defence 4.0, a flagship event taking place on January 22 at UMEX and SimTEX bringing together global defence leaders, military delegations, and pioneering technology visionaries, will host live discussions under the theme “Transforming Tomorrow’s Battlespace.” Tailored for military leaders, industry innovators, and strategic planners, the event offers actionable insights into the technologies driving capability development and the next wave of defence modernisation.

Defence 4.0 will feature in-depth panel discussions with key local and international thought leaders to discuss the next industrial revolution in defence, the integration of Defence 4.0 technologies into multi-domain operations, and the deployment of AI-powered drones to boost operational effectiveness.

The afternoon sessions will spotlight space as the next frontier, delving into the integration of autonomous systems into space operations and the critical role of Defence 4.0 technologies in enhancing defence readiness.

The 2026 edition will also introduce the inaugural A2RL Drone Challenge, organised by ASPIRE, part of the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC).

The challenge, taking place from 21 to 22 January in Hall 10 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, marks the first drone racing competition at UMEX and a significant milestone in the region’s innovation journey.

The challenge will feature an exciting line-up of events, including high-speed time trials, exhilarating drone races, and intense head-to-head competitions between professional pilots and advanced AI systems.

UMEX and SimTEX 2026 will also host live demonstrations at Tilal Swaihan, featuring 22 leading international organisations, to showcase the latest advancements in unmanned systems, AI, and robotics across a diverse range of operational environments.

Start-ups from around the world will have the opportunity to participate in a dedicated platform designed for networking, building partnerships, accessing investment opportunities, and competing to showcase their pioneering innovations in the unmanned systems domain.

By organising UMEX, SimTEX 2026, and the accompanying IDC conference, ADNEC Group reaffirms its commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of establishing Abu Dhabi as a global centre for innovation and advanced technologies and enhancing the contribution of the exhibitions and conferences sector to the national economy and future industries.

For more information and registration, please visit: www.umexabudhabi.ae

