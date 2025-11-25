Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology joined with the Global Alliance of Universities for Climate (GAUC) to lead a high-level climate dialogue for the international higher education community at COP30 Brasil Amazonia in Belém, Brazil.

The dialogue featured a standout panel discussion workshop focused on ‘Higher Education Institutions for Climate Action: Innovation, Implementation, Cooperation, and Communication’, emphasizing four important components of the critical roles of higher education institutions. It was chaired and moderated by GAUC’s Chief Youth Officer, Alice Ho, with Deputy Secretary-General of GAUC, Dr. Jian Zhang, as a panel member. Dr. Jian is also Associate Director of the Institute of Climate Change and Sustainable Development at China’s Tsinghua University.

Representing Khalifa University at this high-level higher education workshop, held at UNFCCC Higher Education for Climate Action Pavilion, was Dr. Samuel Mao, Director, ASPIRE Research Institute for Sustainability, and Professor of Practice, Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering. Dr. Samuel is also Co-Chair of the UAE Universities Climate Network, which consists of 38 higher education institutions of the UAE. After the workshop, Dr. Samuel and Khalifa University’s two other COP30 delegates, Dr. Aisha Al Suwaidi, Associate Professor, Earth Sciences, and Mohammad Al Hamadi, a graduate student and the first Emirati to complete a polar ocean expedition recently, visited GAUC Pavilion, which also hosted a UAE Universities Climate Network COP30 session, co-organized by Khalifa University.

During the panel discussion, Dr. Samuel used his sustainable water extraction from air project as an example to illustrate Khalifa University’s leadership in every aspect of innovation, implementation, cooperation, and communication. He also introduced Khalifa University’s recent engagements with several GAUC member universities, including mutual visits of university leaders and development of collaborative research and education programs. Khalifa University’s commitment to advancing climate action and global outreach was acknowledged by the audience at COP30.

Other members of the panel were Dr. Stuart Brocklehurst, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Business Engagement and Innovation, University of Exeter, UK, who is also Director of Green Futures Solutions, and Dr. Caio Fanha, Director of International Office, University Center of Pará State in Brazil, who leads global partnerships and Amazon-focused academic programs. Panel members agreed that universities are engines of climate-related innovation and their roles include conducting frontier research in areas such as renewable energy, carbon capture, and climate adaptation. They also affirmed that universities are ideal places to provide interdisciplinary problem-solving, by uniting scientists, engineers, economists, and policy experts toward common climate action goals.

On ‘implementation’, discussions highlighted the role of universities as living laboratories where climate solutions are tested and implemented in real-world settings. Universities can demonstrate scalable models that other private or public entities can replicate, and they can deploy circular-economy practices, such as zero-waste initiatives and campus-wide emissions targets that set institutional accountability. The session also noted that climate action requires collective and cooperative efforts, universities are natural conveners, forming research and action networks across institutions, countries, and disciplines to pool expertise and resources, and partner with government and industry to translate research into policy and market-ready solutions.

On ‘communication’, panelists underscored the key role universities play in shaping climate understanding and awareness as they are the places where students across all disciplines on climate science and sustainability converge, and they can address challenges in misinformation through evidence-based climate literacy and trusted expert voices. Panelists also agreed that universities are platforms that host public dialogues, seminars, and conferences to broaden climate engagement.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/