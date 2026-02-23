Africa’s forests, often described as the “lungs of the world,” are under increasing pressure from logging, mining, agricultural expansion and large-scale infrastructure development.

Against this backdrop, leaders, environmental experts, activists and private sector players gathered in Nairobi from February 10 to 12 for the Zámba Heritage Initiative Congress, and called for continental collaboration to protect forests.

Held under the theme of strengthening Africa’s forest legacy “for all, forever,” the central question dominating discussions was how African nations can balance economic growth with forest conservation.

Experts stressed the critical role forests play in mitigating climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide and preserving biodiversity. Yet thousands of hectares of forest are lost annually due to human activity, threatening livelihoods, wildlife habitats and climate stability.

Annah Agasha, from Forest Stewardship Council Africa, emphasised that sustainable forest management must be integrated into national development strategies.“Agriculture, mining and infrastructure are essential. But they must be pursued sustainably, without compromising the forests that sustain life and livelihoods.”A recurring theme was the need to meaningfully engage young people.“Young people must be at the forefront of this movement because they are tomorrow’s leaders,” Agasha said.

Countries such as Rwanda and Ghana shared examples of environmental education programs aimed at equipping students with knowledge and skills to champion conservation.

Zambia and the DRC spoke about challenges in implementing carbon projects, including land tenure disputes and limited technical capacity for monitoring and verification.

A consensus emerged around the importance of involving indigenous and forest-adjacent communities in conservation efforts. Delegates from Cameroon and Tanzania cited instances where exclusion of local communities from decision-making processes led to conflict and mistrust.

Beyond speeches and declarations, the Zámba Heritage Initiative Congress aimed to chart a practical roadmap for collective action.

Key proposals included strengthening regional cooperation, investing in modern forest monitoring technologies, harmonising policies across borders and mobilising long-term financing for restoration.

Participants acknowledged that Africa cannot afford to continue losing its forests at the current pace.

