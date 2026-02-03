Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Monday ordered the immediate resolution of any financial or technical obstacles hindering the completion of Egypt’s coastal protection projects, citing the urgent need to address climate change risks.

The directive followed a meeting to review the executive status of projects managed by the Egyptian General Authority for Shore Protection. Madbouly stated that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has issued instructions for the “meticulous monitoring” of these works in light of the challenges and repercussions posed by global climate shifts.

“The state is working to ensure the sustainable funding required for these projects to achieve their desired targets,” Madbouly said, instructing officials to address delays caused by either funding issues or the performance of executing companies.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, detailed the progress of the first phase of the Alexandria coast protection project, which spans 4.4 km from Bir Masoud to Al-Mahrousa. The initiative is being integrated with the expansion of the city’s Corniche road and includes the construction of two submerged barriers totalling 1,600 metres in length.

Sewilam reported that 270 metres of the eastern barrier have been completed, with the remaining 230 metres expected to be finished within the coming months. The 800-metre western barrier is on track for full completion by the middle of this year. The project also involves sand nourishment for the beach area behind these barriers, covering a width of 30 metres over a distance of two kilometres.

In Damietta, the Ministry is overseeing dredging works southwest of the Boghaz Muthalath Al-Deeba as part of the second phase of the Manzala Lake development. This involves dredging the western channel to a base width of 40 metres and an adjacent 200-metre wide area, with the resulting material being used for nourishment along 3,500 metres of the shallow coastal area east of the Ezbet El-Borg sea wall.

The meeting also reviewed the first phase of the Ashtoum El Gamil project in Port Said, which focuses on protecting and dredging the lake’s inlets. According to the Irrigation Minister, these works are designed to improve water quality and enhance fish stocks within Manzala Lake.

The briefing was attended by the ministers of planning and economic development, irrigation, local development, and finance, alongside officials from the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

