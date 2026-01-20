Egypt’s Ministry of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to enhance climate-resilient agricultural and rural development.

The agreement, which operates under the framework of Egypt’s “NWFE” programme, was signed by Regine Qualmann, Country Director of GIZ Egypt, and Mohamed Abdelkader, Country Director of IFAD. The signing took place in the presence of Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, and Holger Illi, Head of German Cooperation at the German Embassy in Cairo. This cooperation aims to multiply development impact by aligning the technical expertise of GIZ with the financial capacity of IFAD to support rural communities.

Al-Mashat stated that the partnership reflects a commitment to integrating water, food, and energy projects while aligning international cooperation efforts with national development targets. She noted that the initiative focuses on enhancing resilience to climate change and supporting sustainable livelihoods within Egypt’s broader economic transformation strategy. The minister also commended IFAD for its role as a key partner in the food pillar of the NWFE platform and highlighted ongoing collaboration with Germany across various sectors.

The memorandum facilitates joint interventions through several specific projects, including Climate-Resilient Water Management in the Nile Valley (CROWN), Sustainable Transformation for Agricultural Resilience Enhancement in Upper Egypt (STAR), and the Agricultural Innovation Project (AIP). These efforts are designed to improve on-the-ground coordination and ensure the long-term sustainability of interventions across targeted governorates.

Holger Illi confirmed that Germany is strengthening its support for Egypt’s climate agenda by focusing on food security and sustainable agriculture as essential components of their strategic partnership. Qualmann added that the collaboration aims to achieve a sustainable impact for smallholder farmers by combining GIZ’s technical assistance with IFAD’s funding.

Abdelkader emphasised that the agreement builds on a shared commitment to rural transformation and enables the scaling up of climate-resilient solutions. The scope of work includes applying environmentally friendly practices to improve soil fertility, utilising modern farming methods, and enhancing digital solutions such as financial literacy activities and marketing linkages for farmers’ organisations.

The ministry stated that the agreement also reflects Germany’s comprehensive support for the NWFE agenda, linking adaptation and resilience efforts with continued support for mitigation under the energy pillar. Through both technical and financial cooperation, including support from the German Development Bank (KfW), the partnership maintains a balanced approach to addressing climate challenges and promoting inclusive growth.

