The federal government has urged the global community, development partners and all signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to urgently move from climate promises to practical action.

The appeal came during a National Dialogue in Abuja, aimed at ensuring that commitments made at the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, are implemented effectively at the national and local levels.

At the event, organised by ActionAid Nigeria in partnership with the Natural Resource Governance Institute, stakeholders emphasised that Nigeria stands ready to meet its climate obligations but needs strong international cooperation to turn global agreements into local impact.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said global climate policies must reflect the realities of people most affected by environmental change.

He highlighted that climate shocks such as flooding, desertification and rising temperatures disproportionately affect vulnerable populations including women, youths and smallholder farmers.

“Across the globe, commitments have been made on climate justice, sustainable development, and natural resource governance. However, the real measure of progress is not in declarations, but in tangible actions that improve the lives of our people,” Olawande said.

Represented by an Assistant Director in the Ministry, Emmanuel Agbochini, the minister described Nigeria as a youthful nation with more than 60 per cent of its population under the age of 30.

He said young people must be central to climate action, not just as beneficiaries, but as stakeholders, innovators, and changemakers.

He outlined practical steps for turning COP30 commitments into action. These include ensuring climate finance reaches youth-led initiatives, embedding transparency and accountability in natural resource management, and building capacity for climate-smart agriculture and sustainable enterprises.

“In discussions about climate action and sustainable development, young people must deliberately be placed at the centre. They are not merely beneficiaries of policy decisions; they are critical stakeholders, innovators and changemakers,” he added.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, stressed that women and girls often bear the brunt of climate impacts, particularly in rural communities where agriculture and natural resource use are primary sources of livelihood.

Represented by the Assistant Chief Community Development Officer, Enoch Samuel, the minister emphasised that rural women, farmers, market traders and young female entrepreneurs must not only be shielded from climate risks but empowered to lead solutions in their communities.

“As the world reflects on the outcome of COP30, it is imperative that Nigeria move beyond commitments to measurable, inclusive, and gender-responsive climate action.

“Women and girls must not only be protected from climate risks but empowered to lead solutions within their communities.”

She pointed to ongoing programmes such as the Clean Cooking for Rural Women initiative, which provides women with assets, training, and market access to enhance sustainable agricultural practices.

According to her, the interventions not only reduce environmental degradation but also strengthen social and economic resilience among women.

The Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Dr Andrew Mamedu, represented by Deputy Country Director Suwaiba Muhammad Dankabo, said the National Dialogue was part of post-COP30 efforts to align global climate commitments with Nigeria’s national policy and development priorities.

Mamedu noted that Nigeria’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels and wood energy significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, accelerating climate change and environmental degradation.

He urged the country to pursue a just and equitable transition to renewable energy and sustainable industries.

“For Nigeria, Just Transition refers to a carefully managed and equitable shift away from fossil fuel dependence towards a sustainable and diversified economy that ensures social, economic, and environmental justice for all stakeholders,” he said.

Mamedu emphasised that the transition must include strong governance, accountability, and coordination among institutions, as well as monitoring and reporting mechanisms to ensure effective implementation of climate policies.

He highlighted that the National Dialogue provided a platform for multi-stakeholder collaboration, enabling government agencies, civil society organisations, and grassroots actors to align efforts toward implementing Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

“Our goal is to see a just transition where young people, women, and marginalised groups are not left behind.

“Climate commitments must result in tangible benefits for communities on the ground,” Mamedu said.

The event drew representatives from government ministries, civil society organisations, private sector actors, youth and women’s groups, farmers’ associations and media practitioners.

