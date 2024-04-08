Jumeirah Golf Estates recently hosted the monthly OMA Emirates Medalford event, featuring an individual medal format along with a stableford division for participants who may have been unable to complete a hole. The event unfolded on the challenging Fire course, offering competitors a test of skill and strategy amidst the picturesque surroundings of the course.

Emerging victorious in the event was Steve Noon, who delivered a stellar performance with a remarkable score of Net -4 (68). His impressive round featured a net eagle on the first hole, followed by an additional six net birdies throughout the course. Steve's outstanding performance secured him the top spot in the event, edging out his competitors by a narrow margin of one stroke.

In the gross category, David Tarbotton clinched victory with a score of E, securing the win on countback from second-place finisher Jayson Hilton, who also recorded a gross score of E.

In the Gents Division A, James Hallett secured victory with a comfortable margin of 3 strokes. His round featured 4 net birdies and a net eagle. Sam Collier finished in second place with a score of E, while Jehanzeb Awan took third with a score of +1.

In the Gents Division B, Richard Stumbles emerged victorious with an impressive score of net -3, securing a comfortable 4-stroke win. His round was highlighted by 8 net birdies. Oliver Collis and Chris Hoskin tied for second place with scores of +1 with Oliver finishing ahead via countback.

Gill Stevens claimed victory in the Ladies category with a net score of -2, while Gerhard Vorster secured the Seniors category title with an even par net score. Samarbir Kochar emerged as the winner in the junior category with an even par score.

Yulia Golubeva secured victory in the stableford category with an impressive score of 37 points, while Anca Pirvu claimed the second spot with 35 points.

Joe Annison clinched the nearest the pin competition on hole 8 by landing his tee shot just 4 feet from the pin, while Mohamed Hamed secured the nearest the pin on hole 11 with his approach shot stopping just 12 feet from the hole.

Jumeirah Golf Estates About Us:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.