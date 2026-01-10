UAE, Dubai – Jérémy Boissinot, entrepreneur, founding partner and CEO of AI marketing platform Favikon, revealed that 9 out of 10 people do not believe what they see online, according to a randomised survey conducted by the platform.

Boissinot was speaking at a session titled ‘How to Find Creators In an AI Slop World’ during the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, the world’s largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, and hosted in the UAE at the Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future in Dubai under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

Fake news

Jérémy Boissinot said there are fake news is now broadcast that look like the real thing. He underscored this point by citing survey results which reveal that only 38% of users were able to successfully differentiate between genuine and fake content.

Consequently, what was once dismissed as talk of conspiracy theories surrounding social media has become a tangible reality. A case in point is the recent discovery that a popular social media account, boasting two million followers, was entirely generated by AI.

AI Slop

Addressing the challenges posed by AI, Jeremy Boissonnet highlighted the stark contrast in production time. An AI video can be created in as little as 5 minutes, whereas producing genuine content is a far more laborious process. He emphasised that, as a consequence, many users have become conditioned to accept slop content.

Boissonnet explained that almost anything can be faked on social media. What we cannot fake is the human element and community interactions. A person's character is rooted in a direction that does not lie. Therefore, to truly assess a content creator, users must examine their direction, track record and credibility.”

He noted that his platform is actively addressing this issue, having developed specialised apps to detect fake content and verify the credibility of creators.

About the 1 Billion Followers Summit

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations. It is a key component of the UAE’s commitment to foster a vibrant content creator community. Alongside business support services, and a globally connected, secure multinational environment, the UAE has committed resources and facilities specifically to fostering content creation.

For more information, please visit www.1billionsummit.com