JAGGAER’s annual Regional User Group meeting provides an opportunity to showcase new features and enhancements designed to increase resilience, reduce supply chain risk and improve process efficiencies for customers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today hosted its annual regional User Group event at the prestigious Address Boulevard Hotel, Dubai.

Customers and clients from across the Middle East and Africa gathered to discover and explore best practices around the new features and enhancements in the latest 23.1 release of the JAGGAER One suite, launched in April. The latest release, addresses customer priorities in platform extensibility, supply chain and direct procurement, intelligence and automation.

Hany Mosbeh, Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa, JAGGAER, says: “Our mission at JAGGAER is to enable customers for success and help them reach our mutual vision of Autonomous Commerce. Our annual Regional User Group event is designed to bring customers together to engage in conversations with digital transformation experts to help them thrive in a downturn economy and to provide an open forum for feedback, allowing us to continue to develop solutions that meet current and future needs.

“As a trusted partner, we support our customers, grow with them, and help them execute their digital procurement transformation strategy. Today, customers were able to identify their current level of transformational maturity in our interactive Autonomous Commerce Maturity exercise and see the change in action with live demo pods showcasing the solutions designed to help them advance in their Autonomous Commerce Journey and achieve their goals.

The JAGGAER team will take customers through all the capabilities of JAGGAER One, the company’s all-in-one procurement software, which provides modular solutions from source to pay.

JAGGAER One is known for its scalability, configurability, and adaptability to various industries and organisational needs. It aims to support organisations in achieving greater visibility, control and efficiency across their procurement processes, ultimately driving value and optimising their supply chain operations.

In addition to the annual user group event, the day will also include the inaugural MEA Amplify Alliance Partner Event.

JAGGAER’s Amplify Global Alliance Partner Program, which was launched in the region at GITEX last November, is designed to increase partner revenue by allowing other companies to demonstrate, sell and deliver JAGGAER products.

This event is dedicated to JAGGAER partners, and designed to provide an opportunity to learn how JAGGAER supports them in driving digital transformation with their customers, new and future product developments, increasing partnership value, and alignment for mutual growth, all within an open networking forum for collaboration.

The Partner Program is based on a partner-centric model that emphasises collaboration and mutual growth, with Martin Hayles, Global VP of Alliances & Partner Strategy, JAGGAER, suggesting the program is a crucial element in the company’s future regional scalability.

“Our growing family of JAGGAER Alliance Partners also need to keep abreast of our latest product developments – and will have the chance to hear our customers’ experiences first-hand. As a customer success and partner-first organisation, we have aligned our internal teams, resources, and processes to enable partner ROI and growth,” he said.

The JAGGAER Amplify Global Partner Program includes a structured Alliance Partner tiering system, with each tier granting specific benefits to qualifying partner organisations. Partners can use their tier level for marketing, sales, or social media to promote their proficiency in selling and delivering JAGGAER products.

The afternoon event includes the chance for partners to deliver feedback on the Partner Program, insights on digital transformation trends, and discussions surrounding collaboration, sales, delivery and enablement.

Partners can access JAGGAER’s market-leading Autonomous Commerce and Direct Materials platform, delivering an opportunity to help regional businesses succeed on their journey to spend management excellence.

Partners in the Program include KPMG, Oman Data Park, Zahdan, Alfanar, Inetum, PwC, TechMahindra, and Jude Integrated, with a pipeline of additional companies to be announced.

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,200 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

