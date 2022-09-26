Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority (ITBA), the second largest reserve in Saudi Arabia, is taking part in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), the largest of its kind in the region, set to take place between September 26th - October 2nd 2022.

“ADIHEX provides a unique platform to showcase our objectives, vision, services, and cultural heritage. Additionally, it will offer rich networking opportunities with new agents and partners, as well as industry experts and specialists from various countries. This allows us to boost our strategic partnerships and explore the latest, globally-adopted solutions for maintaining biodiversity, repopulating flora and fauna, and achieving long-term sustainability,” said ITBA CEO Eng. Mohammed Alshaalan.

“With this participation, we aim to enhance collaboration and expertise exchange with companies regionally and internationally, increasing the capacity of touristic destinations and their contribution to the Kingdom's GDP, particularly ecotourism destinations, while supporting the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives to create a thriving economy by promoting diversity and investments, and enhancing the Kingdom’s global position in the tourism sector,” he added.

ITBA pavilion, one of the largest pavilions at ADIHEX, highlights the cultural and historical elements of the reserve’s local community, including craftspeople, beekeepers, and specialists of yarning hair tents. In collaboration with the Saudi Geological Survey, the pavilion showcases certain artifacts unearthed in the Great Nafud.

Using cutting-edge technologies, the pavilion provides a rich and immersive experience to visitors and high-calibre guests. Representing the historically-rich reserve, the pavilion showcases Zubaydah trail and its Al-Araesh pond, in addition to the historical Lena market, one of the oldest markets in the region, which was first established for trade between Saudi and Iraqi merchants almost 100 years ago. In addition to a view of the reserve’s Dark Sky which showcases the stars in the night at the Reserve using smart projector technology. The pavilion also provides a digital, interactive screen, where visitors can book a visit to the Hunting Reserve and explore future programmes and events.

Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve is the second largest reserve in Saudi Arabia, located in the north-eastern part of the Kingdom, with an area of 91,500 km2.Boasting various natural, geological, and populated areas, the landscape varies from sand dunes in the Great Nafud in the West; wadis and rocky outcrops in the North; and the green valleys of Taysiyyah in the South-East. As a world-leading natural reserve and rich ecotourism destination, Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve aims to preserve the local pristine nature and promote ecotourism by providing a world-class experience for visitors.

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), the largest of its kind in the MENA region, offers a globally-renowned platform where participants can meet suppliers and partners, expand their business, in addition to launching and promoting the latest industry products. ADIHEX also significantly contributes to protecting and promoting cultural heritage. In its 19th edition, ADIHEX is expected to welcome considerable participation from government and private exhibitors, in addition to hosting various events and live heritage shows. It will also showcase the very latest technologies, innovations, and trends in equestrian, hunting & camping gears and accessories, and traditional & modern way of hunting.

