The IBA Iqra Society in collaboration with IBA, Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, (IBA CEIF) conducted a Seminar on: “Exploring Zakat & It's Potential” at IBA Main Campus, Karachi on April 03, 2024 for the students of IBA.
The speakers in the session elaborated upon Zakat & its calculation, who is eligible to pay & receive Zakat, Potential & Impact of Zakat in Pakistan.
The Speakers in the seminar were:
- - Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Director IBA CEIF & Group Head, Shariah Compliance Department - Meezan Bank Ltd.
- - Mufti Muhammad Naveed Alam, Resident Shariah Board Member - Meezan Bank Ltd.