Javeria Aijaz, Managing Director of UAE-based innovative smart FM technology solutions company HITEK, addressed delegates today (Friday 10 June) at the ‘Innovation in Facilities Management Forum - Future of FM Summit’, which is taking place at the Sofitel Dubai the Palm hotel in Dubai.

The forum brought together FM professionals from all over the Middle East to discuss the future of FM and how the usage of technology, AI, software, automation, drones are enabling the FM industry to become more innovative and efficient.

The panel session, which also featured Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of Facilio and Dustine Stanley, Director of Netix and David Nice, Associate Director at Emrill Services, focused specifically on how vendors can enhance the technological experience of users, by explaining the intricate features and benefits of their products, to both ease and accelerate the demanding process of adopting new technologies, making companies smarter.

“HITEK epitomises the way in which facility maintenance services will be delivered in the future. It digitalises, connects and automates facilities management, by using innovative technologies that integrate people, process, assets and facilities in a logical and seamless fashion,” said Aijaz.

“It is essential that FM professionals throughout the region, keep pace with technological advances, to improve efficiency and to stay competitive. And to enable that, it is equally important that technology vendors should shoulder part of the responsibility to alleviate and fast-track digital transition, wherever possible,” she added.

Part of the Farnek Group, HITEK’s digital solution connects people, assets and spaces from multiple remote sites, using intelligent analytical platforms, for cleaning, security and maintenance. They are centrally managed and monitored by utilising the Internet of Things (IoT), Building Management Systems (BMS), Cloud, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies.

The solutions support operational efficiencies, staff welfare, and sustainability while saving clients significant amounts of money by reducing manpower costs by up to 17% by transferring from traditional FM operational management to HITEK’s smart management.

“HITEK’s 24/7 command and control room or ‘nerve centre’, is located at Farnek’s state-of-the-art staff accommodation centre in Jebel Ali. Being 5G and Wi-Fi 6 enabled, HITEK can take advantage of increased bandwidth, ultra-low latency and enhanced security,” said Aijaz.

“This will allow us to rollout more connected and transformative applications of technology that not only uplift the face of FM digitalisation, but also offer enhanced efficiency, as technology advances, interfacing with all aspects of FM,” she added.

