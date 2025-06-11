Dubai masterdeveloper Emaar Properties has announced the launch of VYOM, a groundbreaking digital resale platform set to redefine the way Emaar homes are bought and sold.

Purpose-built for today’s discerning homeowners and investors, VYOM offers a seamless, end-to-end experience that is transparent, secure and powered by the innovation and trust that define Emaar.

With VYOM, users gain complete control over the resale process - creating listings, uploading property images, and managing inquiries directly - all within an intuitive interface.

This is a transformative step in Emaar’s ongoing digital evolution, offering a smarter, frictionless alternative to traditional resale methods.

"As the real estate landscape shifts, so must we. VYOM is more than a platform - it’s a new way of thinking about property resale. It puts autonomy, trust, and speed into the hands of our customers," said Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder of Emaar.

As Dubai’s real estate market continues its dynamic growth, VYOM tackles long-standing inefficiencies such as pricing discrepancies, market opacity, and communication gaps. The platform enhances transparency and facilitates direct engagement between buyers and sellers - fostering fair, informed transactions, stated Alabbar.

Now live and accessible globally, VYOM marks a bold new chapter in Emaar’s commitment to delivering customer-first solutions across the full property ownership journey—from purchase to resale, and soon, to rental, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).