Dubai, UAE: As global markets face rising uncertainty, the UAE is gaining ground as a trusted destination for long-term investment. Its transparent regulatory environment, backed by consistent legal reform and a clear economic vision, is reinforcing the country’s credibility with global investors.

These developments were the focus of a recent panel discussion hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) Corporate Finance Faculty in Dubai. The event brought together economists, senior policymakers and finance professionals to examine how regulatory transformation across the GCC is helping shape a more resilient and investable regional economy. The panellists included:

H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi , CEO and Board Member, Astra Tech and CEO, Botim

, CEO and Board Member, Astra Tech and CEO, Botim Simon Williams , Chief Economist for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, HSBC

, Chief Economist for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, HSBC Raed Safadi , Partner and Chief Economist, Whiteshield

, Partner and Chief Economist, Whiteshield and Salmaan Khawaja, Partner and Head of Financial Advisory at Grant Thornton, who moderated the discussion.

Panellists discussed how recent updates to company law, residency frameworks and broader legal policies have created a more accessible and predictable investment climate. These changes, combined with large-scale infrastructure investment, are drawing capital into priority sectors such as technology, clean energy and healthcare.

Speakers also explored the region’s strategic investment in digital infrastructure, from high-capacity data centres to AI platforms. These initiatives are supported by regulatory models that encourage innovation while maintaining national oversight, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a strategic bridge between East and West.

Hanadi Khalife, Head of ICAEW Middle East, said: “At a time of global uncertainty, the UAE and wider GCC are entering a golden moment. A clear and well-structured regulatory environment has significantly raised the region’s global credibility. It is continuing to draw inward investment while putting in place the financial foundations required for sustainable, region-wide growth. ICAEW is proud to support finance professionals who are helping to shape this next chapter.”

The forum emphasised the growing demand for financial professionals who can support regional growth through effective governance, risk management and capital deployment. It also reaffirmed ICAEW’s commitment to strengthening the financial profession and contributing to the development of future-ready financial systems.

Media enquiries:

Layth Kamal, Mojo PR, email icaew@mojo-me.com

About ICAEW

Chartered accountants are talented, ethical and committed professionals. ICAEW represents more than 208,000 members and students around the world.

Founded in 1880, ICAEW has a long history of serving the public interest and we continue to work with governments, regulators and business leaders globally. And, as a world-leading improvement regulator, we supervise and monitor over 12,000 firms, holding them, and all ICAEW members and students, to the highest standards of professional competency and conduct.

We promote inclusivity, diversity and fairness and we give talented professionals the skills and values they need to build resilient businesses, economies and societies, while ensuring our planet's resources are managed sustainably.

ICAEW is the first major professional body to be carbon neutral, demonstrating our commitment to tackle climate change and supporting UN Sustainable Development Goal 13.

ICAEW is a founding member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide (CAW), a global family that connects over 1.8m chartered accountants and students in more than 190 countries. Together, we support, develop and promote the role of chartered accountants as trusted business leaders, difference makers and advisers.

We believe that chartered accountancy can be a force for positive change. By sharing our insight, expertise and understanding we can help to create sustainable economies and a better future for all.