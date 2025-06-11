In a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Investment and its Sport Sector Team, an investment agreement was signed with RX Arabia to support the successful launch of FIBO Arabia in the Kingdom. The initiative reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading regional hub for international sports exhibitions and events.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia and its Sport Sector Team have signed an investment agreement with RX Arabia to support the successful launch of FIBO Arabia in the Kingdom, which will debut at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from 1-3 October 2025. The sports and fitness industry in Saudi Arabia continues to gain considerable momentum.

Organised by RX, a global leader in events and exhibitions, and under the theme for a strong and healthy society, FIBO Arabia is already 60% sold out following a successful sales launch at FIBO’s flagship tradeshow in Cologne, Germany last month. There, 1,200 exhibitors and partners from 60 nations and 154,748 visitors from 129 countries were welcomed.

The launch of FIBO Arabia coincides with the Saudi government's significant support for investing in the country’s sports sector as part of the Kingdom’s 2030 strategy to diversify its economy. The government aims to increase sports spending by US$22 billion by 2030, encompassing sports clubs, academies, sportswear and equipment, and sports facilities.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, Middle East and Emerging Markets, RX: “We are honoured that the Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia is supporting the launch of FIBO Arabia. This underscores the importance of health and fitness to the Saudi Arabian government and highlights its investment-friendly attitude towards overseas entrepreneurs and progressive companies that want to invest in their health and fitness sector.”

The country’s focus on becoming a global sports hub is underscored by the announcement of major events to take place in Saudi Arabia, including the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, and the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which will provide a significant boost to its position as a global sports hub.

Furthermore, according to Gymnation, which operates a chain of fitness centres in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Saudi fitness market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% between now and 2032 when the health and fitness market is projected to be worth US$2.28 billion. The growth in the market is largely attributed to government initiatives aimed at enhancing the population's quality of life and promoting physical activity, as well as a rise in health consciousness among the population.

Basim K. Ibrahim, Sport Sector Investment Development Director, Ministry of Investment for Saudi Arabia, added: “FIBO Arabia represents a pivotal platform in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by promoting a culture of fitness and wellness while also highlighting the Kingdom’s growing potential as a hub for investment within this sector. With increasing emphasis on exercise, sports, and wellbeing across the Kingdom, the event provides a vital opportunity for international and local brands to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in the industry. We look forward to the positive impact FIBO Arabia will have on our communities and the exciting prospects it will unlock for the future.”

Professional development will be a key focus of the show, with FIBO Arabia hosting a series of expert-led workshops, seminars, and keynote sessions. These continuing education opportunities are designed to equip attendees with the tools, insights, and certifications needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving fitness and wellness landscape.

From innovation and education to networking and live engagement, FIBO Arabia 2025 promises to be a must-attend event for anyone passionate about shaping the future of health, fitness, and wellness in the Middle East and beyond.

For more information on FIBO Arabia, please visit www.fibo-arabia.com.

About FIBO Arabia

FIBO Arabia’s purpose is to foster a strong and healthy society. As part of the global FIBO network, it supports long and fulfilling lives for people across the region. The annual FIBO Arabia show brings together key players from the health, fitness, and wellness sectors to create a platform for innovations, investments, and trends tailored to an active lifestyle.

Over the course of three dynamic days, FIBO Arabia offers unparalleled opportunities for building businesses, networking, and educating at the highest level. Attendees can look forward to numerous exciting and impressive live experiences, making FIBO Arabia an essential event for anyone passionate about health and wellness in the Middle East.

The first FIBO Arabia will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center from October 1 to 3, 2025. Please visit www.fibo-arabia.com

