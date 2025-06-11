Interactive event explored tourism strategies and opportunities to enhance campaigns and initiatives to further reinforce Dubai’s global appeal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) yesterday (10 June) hosted its first City Briefing of 2025, a key bi-annual stakeholder engagement platform that further reinforces Dubai’s collaborative approach to tourism growth. Held at the Coca-Cola Arena, the briefing brought together more than 1,300 industry leaders and professionals from across the hospitality, aviation, retail and F&B sectors, along with representatives from government entities.

Reflecting the UAE Year of Community’s focus on building a connected society grounded in belonging and shared purpose, the briefing highlighted the critical role that partners across the public and private sectors are playing in Dubai’s continued tourism performance. Embracing the spirit of the theme, the event was more interactive than ever, with stakeholders providing insights and expertise that is poised to feed into DET’s strategy and initiatives going forward, and further elevate the city’s appeal to global leisure and business audiences.

In the presence of His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DET, the latest edition provided a comprehensive update on the city’s tourism performance, campaigns, festivals and events, and strategic priorities for the year ahead. The City Briefing serves as a pivotal instrument to align stakeholders with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and further enhance shared responsibility in propelling Dubai’s development as a welcoming global destination.

His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “The visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is reflected in the continued success of our tourism sector. Building on yet another record-breaking performance in 2024, the exceptional results achieved by the industry so far in 2025 is a testament to the resilience and steadfast support of our stakeholders and partners. From hospitality and aviation to retail and gastronomy, every sector has played a critical role in solidifying Dubai’s position as a global tourism leader. It is by coming together as a community that we have been able to navigate challenges, create compelling narratives about the city, and drive global trends.

“In advancing the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, our focus remains on strengthening the spirit of partnerships, embracing innovation, and creating future-ready experiences that enhance Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to visit, live and work in. We are also collectively driving initiatives that enhance social inclusion, talent development and quality of life, while strengthening community bonds, promoting values, and instilling a sense of belonging. As we look ahead to the second half of this year and beyond, we will harness the key elements that have driven the industry’s steady growth – a robust and diversified market strategy, a solid collaboration model between the government and private sectors, and global campaigns showcasing the ever-evolving diverse destination offering.”

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Dubai’s vibrant calendar of festivals and events reflects our city’s bold vision and boundless ambition – a testament to our commitment to innovation, excellence, and global leadership. These world-class experiences are not only a key driver of visitation but also vital to nurturing the pillars of our economy, from retail and hospitality to aviation and business events. They continue to provide unique opportunities for our communities, including both visitors and residents, to enjoy the city’s offerings and engage with key destination pillars. As we build on the momentum of past successes and look ahead to the rest of 2025, we remain committed to curating world-class experiences and delivering sustained impact year-round, aligned with the goals of the D33 Agenda to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.”

Key industry updates included Dubai welcoming 7.15 million international overnight visitors between January and April 2025, a 7% YoY increase. This builds on the 18.72 million people who visited in 2024, the second consecutive year of record-setting growth for the city. Dubai’s hotel sector offered 153,534 rooms at the end of April, with all key performance indicators demonstrating strong YoY growth. Beyond the data, the forum reaffirmed DET’s commitment to creating a resilient and future-ready tourism ecosystem.

Innovative Initiatives for Accessibility and Community

The event highlighted key initiatives that reinforce Dubai’s contribution to community, accessibility and sustainability. Central to these efforts is the city’s achievement in becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere. Under DET’s leadership, in collaboration with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the initiative has already involved the training of more than 70,000 individuals through the Dubai College of Tourism’s autism and sensory awareness course. Meanwhile, more than 300 hotels have actively engaged in the certification process to deliver accessible experiences to all visitors. This milestone directly aligns with the D33 Agenda’s key priorities of enhancing social inclusion, talent development and quality of life.

Another significant project that was highlighted at the event was the launch of the ‘MyDubai Communities’ digital platform in April by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The initiative is designed to strengthen community bonds and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence, offering access to more than 100 interest-based communities. These groups provide users with a unique opportunity to connect over shared passions and interests, fostering a sense of belonging and creativity.

His Excellency Issam Kazim added: "The Certified Autism Destination™ and MyDubai Communities programmes are both testament to our collective drive to shape a future-ready society. These initiatives not only enhance Dubai’s destination offering – they speak to the heart of our identity as a city built on opportunity, diversity and strong community values, ensuring a richer experience for both residents and visitors.”

Campaigns Showcase Dubai’s Diverse Offering

Aligned with the long-term objectives of the D33 Agenda, DET’s dynamic global marketing campaigns continue to be a key driver of visitation by showcasing Dubai to new international audiences and promoting the city’s diverse tourism offerings.

During the City Briefing, the new ‘Dubai. That’s How You Summer’ campaign was presented; promoted across various media channels and told through the stories of a wide range of advocates, the campaign positions Dubai as a must-visit summer destination where ‘everyone can master the art of doing nothing – while doing everything’.

Another major global campaign launched by DET in 2025 was ‘Find Your Story’, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. In the captivating brand film, the story reveals the exciting adventures that travellers can enjoy in the city, even during a brief stopover, and highlights Dubai’s desert landscapes and futuristic architecture.

DSS To Build On Summer Excitement

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) also presented at the City Briefing and spoke about how Dubai’s robust year-round calendar of events and festivals continues to be a vital component of the tourism ecosystem.

The return of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) – the city’s much-anticipated summer festival – was announced at the briefing. Taking place from 27 June to 31 August 2025, DSS will deliver a vibrant calendar of sales, prize draws, entertainment and cultural experiences for residents and visitors of all ages. This year’s DSS will also be structured into three retail periods – Summer Holiday Offers, The Great Summer Sale, and Back to School – to drive consumer engagement and maintain momentum.

In the second half of 2025, other major upcoming events on the city’s annual Retail Calendar include Dubai Home Festival, Dubai Fitness Challenge, and Dubai Shopping Festival. A growing pipeline of international business events, which attract thousands of delegates, was also announced at the City Briefing, reflecting Dubai’s status as a premier destination for meetings and exhibitions.

Global Gastronomy Hub

Dubai’s food scene is a key driver for the city’s tourism sector, and as revealed in the Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, published by DET, the city issued around 1,200 new restaurant licences in 2024. The fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai, unveiled last month, reflects Dubai’s fast-growing and diverse culinary scene. The 2025 Guide featured 119 restaurants across 35 cuisines, a 12.3% increase from 106 restaurants in 2024, including Dubai’s first MICHELIN three-starred restaurants, FZN by Björn Frantzén and Trèsind Studio. This year’s Guide also included 3 MICHELIN two-starred restaurants, 14 MICHELIN one-starred restaurants, 22 Bib Gourmand restaurants, and 3 restaurants awarded a MICHELIN Green Star.

Feedback was gathered from stakeholders throughout the City Briefing, to inform and shape DET’s plans going forward and leverage opportunities for Dubai. The event concluded with a strong call to action for stakeholders to maintain their momentum and continued partnership throughout the year.

