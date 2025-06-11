Kuwait City, State of Kuwait: UNDER THE PATRONAGE OF His Excellency Tariq Suleiman Al-Roumi, the Minister of Oil and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Nimr Fahad Al Malik Al Sabah, the Undersecretary of Ministry of Oil, Kuwait is set to host two strategic landmark conferences this September, advancing Kuwait’s vision of becoming a global benchmark for energy innovation and industrial excellence.

The 2nd Digital Transformation Kuwait Oil & Gas Conference will be held from 8–9 September 2025, followed by the inaugural Asset Integrity and Process Safety Kuwait Conference, taking place from 10–11 September 2025, both at the Jumeirah Messilah Hotel, Kuwait.

Hosted by the Ministry of Oil – Kuwait and supported by the Kuwait Oil Company and Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company, these official platforms will individually bring together over 500 senior decision-makers, 40+ expert speakers, and 50+ global and regional solution providers. Together, the conferences serve as a cornerstone for advancing Kuwait’s energy future, through digital innovation and world-class integrity and process safety standards.

Official Statement from the Ministry of Oil – Kuwait:

“At the Ministry of Oil, we recognize that advancing digital transformation, asset integrity, and process safety is not only vital to the resilience of Kuwait’s energy infrastructure but also to the realization of our long-term national development goals. These priorities underpin our efforts to build a future-ready oil and gas sector—one that is safe, efficient, and globally competitive.

As part of this mission, the Ministry of Oil proudly hosts the 2nd Digital Transformation Kuwait Oil & Gas Conference and the Asset Integrity & Process Safety in Oil & Gas Conference – Kuwait. These conferences serve as national platforms for collaboration, thought leadership, and knowledge-sharing—bringing together global and regional experts, industry leaders, and government entities to chart a collective path toward smarter, safer, and more sustainable energy systems.”

Advancing Kuwait’s Strategic Energy Vision

The 2nd edition of the Digital Transformation Kuwait Oil & Gas Conference builds on the success of its inaugural edition and will address Kuwait’s national agenda for energy digitalisation. Key themes include the deployment of artificial intelligence, automation, digital twin technology, predictive analytics, and cyber resilience across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

In parallel, the launch of the Asset Integrity and Process Safety Kuwait Conference marks a significant milestone in the country’s industrial strategy—providing a dedicated platform for addressing integrity management, process safety practices, and operational reliability across critical energy infrastructure.

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a key contributor to Kuwait’s energy transformation, welcomed the initiative: “KOC remains committed in its dedication to driving digital transformation across the energy cycle. The 2nd Kuwait Digital Transformation Oil & Gas Conference is more than an event, it is a demonstration of our leadership in adopting cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaboration that will define the future of Kuwait’s oil and gas industry.” Mohammad Al-Abdeljalil, Deputy CEO (Planning & Innovation), Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

Huawei shared its perspective on the importance of digital transformation within Kuwait’s energy sector, underscoring its continued collaboration with stakeholders to support Kuwait’s evolving digital agenda:

“As a global ICT leader, Huawei is committed to enabling oil and gas enterprises with secure, intelligent, and future-ready infrastructure. We look forward to contributing our expertise in AI, cloud, and 5G at this strategic conference, helping accelerate Kuwait’s digital energy vision.” Jeff Zhu, CEO, Huawei Kuwait

Hosted by the Ministry of Oil – Kuwait

The Ministry of Oil – Kuwait, leads national energy policy in alignment with Vision 2035. Through strategic platforms such as the Digital Transformation Kuwait Oil & Gas Conference and the Asset Integrity and Process Safety Kuwait Conference, the Ministry facilitates cross-sector dialogue, innovation, and regional collaboration to shape a secure, sustainable, and future-ready energy landscape.

Organised by The Great Minds Events Management

The Great Minds Group is a trusted organiser of strategic government and industry forums across the Middle East. Specialising in high-level B2B platforms, Great Minds Group brings together decision-makers, innovators, and institutional leaders to accelerate progress and enable transformative partnerships.

Learn more at: www.kuwaitoilandgasdigitaltransformation.com | www.aipsmkuwait.com