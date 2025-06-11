UAE-based Alma Developments has unveiled its new residential development, Alma Gardens, at Liwan within Dubailand, featuring 71 turnkey homes spread across nine residential floors, offering a combination of one- to three-bedroom apartments along with other key amenities.

Surrounded by landscaped parkland and situated within one of Dubai’s most promising residential corridors, the development blends functional design, green spaces, and community-focused amenities.

Alma Gardens comprises 71 turnkey homes spread across nine residential floors, offering a combination of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with dedicated maids’ and laundry rooms, said the statement.

According to Alma, a luxurious penthouse completes the offering. Each residence comes with a private balcony or terrace overlooking the adjacent landscaped parkland, blending indoor comfort with access to green outdoor space.

All units also offer dedicated storage that typically provides 55–75% more capacity than the average Dubai apartment of comparable size, it stated.

Alma Developments said all the homes at Alma Gardens are delivered fully fitted and move-in ready, with interiors, joinery, kitchens, and built-in cabinetry completed by Al Meera, a major player in the UAE fitout sector.

Prices at Alma Gardens start from AED1.08 million ($294,021) onwards for a one-bedroom apartment with study, while for a two-bedroom with maid’s room it is worth AED1.71 million and AED2.82 million for a three-bedroom with maid’s and laundry room.

A single penthouse unit is also available, priced at AED4.44 million, it added.

"Alma Gardens reflects everything we’ve learned through decades of experience in design, manufacturing, and residential delivery. By managing every detail internally, we can provide homes that are not only thoughtfully designed, but truly ready to live in," stated Sara Aji, Managing Partner at Alma Developments.

According to her, residents of Alma Gardens will get to enjoy a curated lifestyle centred on wellbeing, community, and convenience.

Its amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with panoramic skyline views, a fully equipped gym and sauna, a multipurpose studio, children’s play areas, barbecue zones, and a Zen garden. These facilities are designed to foster balance, encourage healthy living, and create a warm and inclusive neighbourhood environment, she stated.

Ideally positioned within Liwan, part of the wider Dubailand district, Alma Gardens offers convenient access to Academic City, Silicon Oasis, and several of Dubai’s leading schools and universities, explained Aji.

The community is located just 18 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 19 minutes from Downtown Dubai. Connectivity to the rest of the city is expected to improve further with the upcoming extension of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, she added.

