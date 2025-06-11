Pink October focuses on early breast cancer detection and awareness.

It offers free mammogram screenings and clinical breast examinations through mobile clinics.

The initiative provides educational sessions and workshops on breast self-examination for both women and men.

Corporate participation is encouraged through tailored packages, including mobile clinic bookings and Corporate Wellness Days.

The campaign aims to empower communities, reduce breast cancer rates, and promote proactive health checks.

Sharjah: The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has launched its Pink October campaign to promote early breast cancer detection through community education and accessible screening programs. The campaign, delivered through FOCP's Pink Caravan initiative, aims to raise awareness and ensure individuals have the knowledge and resources necessary to prioritise their breast health

To provide tailored support and awareness to the UAE workforce, FOCP encourages companies and institutions across the nation to play a crucial role in the ongoing fight against breast cancer by partnering with the Pink Caravan and making its vital services accessible to their employees.

Social responsibility and awareness

Corporate participation is essential in amplifying the reach and impact of breast cancer awareness efforts. By partnering with the Pink Caravan initiative, companies can demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility and actively contribute to enhancing the health and well-being of women and men in the workplace.

“Early detection saves lives and it’s a responsibility we all share,” said Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP. “In the UAE, companies and corporations are pillars of our community, so their platforms, networks, and influence can play a transformative role in promoting awareness, encouraging screenings, and supporting a culture of proactive health. Through our Pink October campaign, we urge business leaders and industry decision-makers to step up, speak out, and join us in championing the importance of early detection. Together, we can build a healthier, stronger, and more resilient society.”

Tailored options for corporate and institutional entities

This year’s Pink October campaign offers a range of tailored solutions to encourage corporate involvement, designed to make participation impactful and effective. Companies can book Pink October’s mobile clinic to visit their premises, providing expert-led mammogram screenings for female employees aged 40 and above, as well as clinical breast examinations for women and men aged 20 and above. These services are delivered with the utmost professionalism and privacy, ensuring a comfortable and supportive experience for all participants.

For organisations seeking a comprehensive approach to employee health, the Pink October Corporate Wellness Day is ideal, combining clinical breast examination, mammogram vouchers, and engaging awareness lectures that empower staff with life-saving knowledge.

In addition to these core offerings, companies can also benefit from Mini Mobile Clinics, which provide screening services at the workplace. They can also book awareness seminars and workshops, available both onsite and online. These educational sessions are designed for both women and men, covering the essentials of breast self-examination and the importance of early detection. They are complemented by informative brochures distributed to all attendees.

The impact of Pink Caravan and their Pink October campaign is clear, and year after year, thousands of women and men across the UAE gain access to screenings and educational resources, thanks to the support of forward-thinking corporate partners.

Corporate bookings for the Pink October campaign are now open, and to reserve your Mobile Clinic, Corporate Wellness Day, or Awareness Seminar, simply email the Pink October team at info@pinkcaravan.ae.