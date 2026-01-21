Dubai, UAE : HALFTONE, a new creative and cultural agency, has officially launched in the Middle East, offering brands a more considered approach to building relevance through culture, context, and experience.

HALFTONE operates across brand strategy, creative development, and experience-led work, partnering with regional and global brands to shape relevance through context rather than trend. Its approach is rooted in understanding people, place, and timing - translating cultural insight into work that feels meaningful, human, and enduring.

The launch of HALFTONE represents a natural evolution of HOC after years of culturally led creative work delivered across the region. Built on a foundation of large-scale activations, community-driven experiences, and strategic storytelling

The founding team brings extensive experience working across multiple industries and markets in the region. Khawla Haddad has led and contributed to award-winning, culturally driven initiatives for global brands. Sahana Kakkar brings a strong background in creative communications and experiential work, having previously founded and led House of Creations

“Culture isn’t something that can be manufactured or rushed,” said Khawla Haddad, Co-Founder of HALFTONE. “It’s shaped through people, place, timing, and relationships. HALFTONE exists to help brands work within that complexity rather than simplifying it.”

“By bringing together our different strengths and perspectives, we were able to design an agency that reflects how culture actually works,” added Sahana Kakkar, Co-Founder of HALFTONE. “HALFTONE is about building relevance with intention, not volume”.

Rather than positioning itself as a traditional agency, HALFTONE operates as a cultural partner , collaborating closely with brands to translate insight into meaningful creative outcomes. The agency’s work spans campaigns, platforms, and experiences, often operating behind the scenes to shape relevance before it reaches the public eye.

HALFTONE is now operating across the Middle East, with plans to expand its cultural platforms and collaborations throughout 2026.

About HALFTONE

For media inquiries: PR@halftone.ae