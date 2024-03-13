Cairo: GV Investments, one of the leading real estate and investment development companies, has announced its participation in MIPIM, the world's leading real estate exhibition, held on March 12th-15th, 2024, in Cannes, France, with the attendance of major international real estate companies. GV Investments' participation in the exhibition for the third consecutive year underscores its global significance as a crucial platform for showcasing major real estate investment projects on a global scale and attracting international investors. During its participation, GV Investments aims to showcase its innovative projects and services tailored to meet the requirements of investors in industrial cities, particularly those focused on sustainability, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030 strategy for sustainable development.

Among the highlights of GV Investments' showcase at MIPIM is the latest progress update on its flagship project, Tarboul. Positioned as the largest eco-friendly smart industrial city in Egypt, Tarboul boasts an impressive investment cost of $16 billion, covering an expansive area of 109 million square meters. The city encompasses diverse economic sectors, including the food valley, technology valley, automotive city, medical center, textile and clothing center, construction materials city, and chemical and plastic city. MIPIM exhibition provides an unparalleled platform for GV Investments to shine a spotlight on the vast investment opportunities within Tarboul Industrial City. This participation is aimed at attracting international investments and fostering key partnerships with stakeholders committed to the project's success.

Tarboul's success story is further accentuated by its ability to draw in major global companies. Notably, the French company Amarenco Solarize is set to establish a substantial project for producing green hydrogen and ammonia. Simultaneously, Chinese investments are poised to materialize in the form of an electrolysis plant dedicated to hydrogen production. The project has also piqued the interest of one of Europe's largest companies, aiming to manage markets for trading fresh vegetables and fruits on a scale five times larger than a comparable market in Egypt. Additionally, Russian companies are gearing up to contribute to Tarboul's growth by establishing an industrial complex, with investments totaling around $650 million.

"We reaffirm our commitment to realizing our vision by identifying opportunities and implementing new projects that contribute to placing Egypt on the international map as a hub for investors from various sectors. Our focus on developing Tarboul Industrial City reflects our vision to support the Egyptian economy and make it a preferred destination for international investments, as it represents an ideal model for the new generation of industrial cities and one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the region." Remarked Sherif Hamouda, Chairman of GV Investment Groups.

On his part, Mahmoud El Garf, Chief Strategy Officer of GVI, further emphasized, "Our participation in MIPIM exhibition is an excellent opportunity to showcase our projects and present them as attractive investment opportunities. At GV Investments, we have a diverse and distinguished portfolio that attracts various investors in all fields. Through this exhibition, we aspire to build strategic partnerships and expand our investment circle, enhancing our position as a leading company in the investment and business development sector."

GV Investments' third consecutive participation at MIPIM not only builds on the success of its prior engagements but also introduces a significant enhancement this year with the inclusion of its strategic partner, Orange Egypt, sharing the pavilion. This collaborative effort serves as a testament to the fruitful endeavors undertaken by both companies in numerous projects within the GV Investments portfolio. Together, they have consistently delivered cutting-edge services, leaving an indelible mark on the real estate and investment development landscape, all aimed at exceeding the expectations of their discerning clientele. This joint presence at MIPIM reflects a seamless integration of their achievements, reinforcing their commitment to providing unparalleled solutions and experiences for customers across diverse projects.

As one of the largest investment companies in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe (EMEA) region, GV Investments is striving to realize its vision through the development of innovative projects in various fields. It operates in 14 sectors including real estate, industry, automotive, sports, mobility technology, green investments, and community services, providing thousands of job opportunities. Its flagship project is the Tarboul Industrial City, which offers an ideal model for new industrial cities, combining technological advancement and environmental sustainability, making it an attractive hub for industrial investors worldwide interested in investing in the Middle East and North Africa.

Real estate exhibitions, such as MIPIM, stand as crucial global events that converge real estate investors worldwide. With wide participation from key industry players, MIPIM provides an ideal platform for facilitating business transactions, exchanging experiences, and fostering communication among participants. By addressing the challenges facing the real estate sector and emphasizing the importance of investment and development, these exhibitions contribute significantly to the sector's growth and advancement.

-Ends-

GV Investment Boilerplate:

GV Investment was founded in 2019 with a vision to enhance social, economic, and environmental values. GV Investment aims to elevate the level of real estate development and living standards by providing a high level of quality, commitment, and credibility in its projects. The company focuses on sustainable real estate development, with a diverse portfolio of projects in Cairo, Alexandria, Port Said, Tanta, and the North Coast. It also owns a distinguished portfolio of redevelopment projects in modern and historical cities nationwide. The company's projects range from residential to commercial and industrial, with a priority on putting its clients first by developing projects that meet their needs based on innovation and experience.