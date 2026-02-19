Following the successful event at Abu Dhabi, Riyadh is also going to become the “Mecca of Blockchain” as the Global Blockchain Show is making its comeback there. The global event shall take place on the 29-30th of June 2026 in Riyadh and will commemorate the attendance of industry stalwarts and thought leaders across the Web3 industry. It will provide an innovative platform where cutting-edge technologies will collide with the worlds of business and finance.

Organized by VAP Group in collaboration with the Times of Blockchain, the Global Blockchain Show is anticipated to gather over 10,000 delegates, in addition to more than 250 speakers, 200 exhibitors, and 300+ media representatives. The event will provide a platform to its delegates through keynote lectures, panels, and workshops, which provide an opportunity to have direct exposure to the latest tools and platforms available in the blockchain world.

Speakers who have previously spoken at the event include a prestigious list of international leaders and blockchain innovators. H.E. Justin Sun, Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, Founder of TRON, HTX, and Liberland, and Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, have all taken to the podium. Then there is Ahmed Bin Sulayem, who is the Executive Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), and also John Lilic, who is the CEO of Hilbert Group.

Speakers included Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center & CEO of AI at Dubai Economy & Tourism, and Jason Allegrante, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer at Fireblocks. Rachel Conlan, CMO at Binance; Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain; Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO at Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center; and investor Murad Mahmudov have also contributed to this successful event.

The event agenda presents two power-packed days of forward-thinking discussions, expert-led sessions, and networking opportunities designed to explore the evolving landscape of blockchain, Web3, and emerging technologies. Attendees will engage with thought leaders, innovators, and pioneers shaping the next generation of the digital economy.

Key highlights include:

In-depth Panels & Keynotes: Covering topics such as blockchain innovation, scalability, security, and real-world adoption across industries.

Technology Insights: Exploring intersections with artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and the metaverse to understand the next wave of digital transformation.

Ecosystem Development: Examining collaborative strategies that drive global Web3 growth, infrastructure advancement, and sustainable innovation.

Networking Opportunities: Facilitating meaningful connections among policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, and technology enthusiasts.

Across both days, the agenda delivers a comprehensive look at how decentralization, creativity, and technological progress are redefining the future of digital economies worldwide.

As Riyadh transforms itself into a hub for tech advancement, the Global Blockchain Show reinforces the city’s commitment to supporting emerging technologies and fostering global collaboration. The mix of expertise, innovation, and opportunity makes the Global Blockchain Show an unmissable event on the tech calendar.

