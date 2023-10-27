This global trade event for the food and beverage industry, backed by the Saudi government, boasts a remarkable lineup with over 600 exhibitors, 43,000 attendees, and 200 speakers. It follows iPRO’s successful presence at The Sports For All Expo, catering to athletes, sports enthusiasts, and health professionals worldwide.

Building on a successful track record in the UAE, iPRO is now entering the Saudi Arabian market. For 2023, revenue from soft drinks is estimated to be over $6bn. According to Statista, it's expected to increase in size each year by about 6% until 2027.

The market has experienced significant growth, due to the year-round hot climate and a growing population of health-conscious consumers. This trend towards wellness has reshaped the industry, with a focus on functional ingredients and reduced sugar content. iPRO is at the forefront, offering healthy hydration that quenches thirst while providing added health benefits.

Sophie Christy, Global Commercial Director at iPRO, says: “After a successful Sports For All Expo, we're thrilled to enter the Saudi Arabia market and take the next step in our journey by participating in the prestigious trade event, InFlavour, sponsored by the Saudi government. We look forward to more opportunities like this as we expand our presence in the market”.

Offering 100% of daily recommended vitamin C intake and enriched with B Vitamins, iPRO Hydrate provides consumers with a daily beverage that promotes overall wellbeing. It also contains added electrolytes for rehydration, positioning iPRO as the ideal choice for rapid replenishment where dehydration is a common concern.

The fully recyclable range comes in four thirst-quenching flavours: Berry Mix, Orange & Pineapple, Citrus Blend, and Mango.

iPRO is actively seeking collaboration opportunities across sports, health, fitness, education, and more.

iPRO drinks are coloured by nature and sweetened by natural sources. Only responsibly sourced and high-quality ingredients can be found in a bottle of iPRO. iPRO bottles are the 100% recyclable hydration choice and in 2023, bottles will contain a minimum of 30% recycled plastic. This change marks a significant development in keeping plastic bottles in a closed-loop recycling system, where no new plastic is created, and no used plastic is wasted.

