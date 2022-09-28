Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Snap Inc. hosted a first-to-the-region fashion and beauty Augmented Reality (AR) event, unveiling their shopping and fashion technology features, while also showcasing the various tools on the app that can elevate the consumer journey. A pioneer in AR try-on technology, Snap unlocked a series of unimaginable creative possibilities, helping to make the fashion and beauty industry even more personal, accessible, and convenient.

The event which took place at Alserkal Avenue brought together C-suite clients, members of the press, content partners and influencers. Attendees had the chance to explore the power of AR in revolutionizing fashion and beauty industries as well as discover how it is transforming the way consumers shop, browse products and engage with immersive try-on experiences.

Guests had the opportunity to try an all-new experience with 2D try-on standing mirrors and play dress-up without having to change their clothes. By simply scanning the Snapcodes on the mirrors, they were able to access a lens that completely transformed their look with one touch.

At a dedicated make-up station, guests were able to interact with glamorous beauty lenses from top make-up brands, with celebrity make-up artist Bouba a.k.a. Hamza Slim present to simulate their AR look in real time. Through AR Mirrors designed to duplicate fashion lenses in real time, attendees were able to have fun while capturing their own photos. This revolutionary technology enables Snapchatters to try on multiple outfits from the comfort of their own homes, simply by taking a full-body selfie.

Commenting on the event, Hussein Freijeh, General Manager of Snap Inc. in MENA said: “At Snap Inc. we’re providing businesses with endless possibilities that will transform the way they interact with consumers. Our augmented reality tools allow brands to tailor experiences to their various audiences, giving them the opportunity to try a product from the comfort of their own home. Through events like these, we aim to enable businesses, media, content partners and influencers to delve into Snapchat’s unique features, allowing them to enjoy a first-hand experience and interact with the technology in a fun and immersive way while also learning how it can be used in real life.”

With 347million daily active users globally, brands can utilize the platform to showcase their products, push creative boundaries, drive real sales, and help reduce returns through AR. Consumers are now able to try products from the comfort of their own home making their shopping experience more sustainable and hygienic. According to a study commissioned by Snap and conducted by Deloitte Digital, today, there are more than 100 million consumers shopping with AR online and in stores. As the leader in AR commerce, Snap makes it easy for brands to create immersive experiences both on Snapchat as well as their websites.

