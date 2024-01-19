UAE – Dubai: Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East (SMLME) – the biennial maritime and logistics industry platform – returns 6-8 May 2025. Once again taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the 3-day exhibition and conference will welcome maritime leaders, experts and policymakers from right across the world for this critical industry event.

Last held in May 2023 - under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure – the event saw its attendance grow by 190% to a record attendance of 7,394, from 94 countries.

Looking to build on that success, Seatrade Maritime, organisers of the event and part of the Informa Markets’ powerful events portfolio, want 2025 to smash all of its previous records over the event’s 20-year lifespan and bring new features; partnerships and prominence to the event – the flagship exhibition and conference of UAE Maritime Week.

H.E Eng.Hessa AlMalek, Advisor to Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said: “We at MOEI, have been working closely with all industry stakeholders to strengthen the maritime regulatory framework and governance, enhance human investment in the sector and improve the business environment. At a time when the business landscape is changing globally, to complement our efforts, events such as Seatrade Maritime & Logistics Middle East are essential. Year after year, this event has helped the sector find solutions for challenges and discover valuable future opportunities. We are certain that the new upgraded 2025 edition will also continue to revolutionise the sector.”

Comprehensive offerings

Group Director, Seatrade Maritime, Chris Morley said: “Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East continues to grow demonstrating our willingness to evolve the exhibition & conference to include more interactivity, innovation and excitement; embrace new engaging content; engage with new speakers and constantly endeavour to be at the forefront of our industry.”

Morley added, “Last year saw a surge in companies wanting to do business as part of this important week in the industry’s calendar and this resulted in the signing of ground-breaking deals and partnerships, the most prominent being the signing of eight MoUs between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and renowned public and private organisations across the UAE for the ‘Blue Pass’ initiative.

Morley further explained, “In addition, through our thought-provoking convention agenda, the event provided a powerful platform to emphasise maritime sustainability, address environmental concerns and engage in policy and regulatory discussions. All of which we intend to build on for 2025 with the support of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and all of our loyal supporting organisation friends and partners.”

Part of ensuring 2025’s success is frequent meetings with regional stakeholders and a Seatrade Maritime management roadtrip is planned for April 2024, which will start with an MOEI-led industry round table – in partnership with Seatrade Maritime; followed by a SMLME steering group gathering and culminating with an industry networking function.