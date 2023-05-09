Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates –Female networking platform WILD, launches WILD Abu Dhabi with a special event in partnership with Conrad Abu Dhabi, titled “Leadership 101 - Harness the POWER within”. Held on Friday, 26th May at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers from 8.30 am to 11 am, the event will showcase a diverse line-up of female speakers sharing their personal journeys of harnessing the power within to step up and become powerful leaders in their field.

It will also be the launch of the Founding Member phase for the WILD unique and official membership: WILD Women Collective. Participants will get an opportunity to meet and network with like-minded women, enjoy a delicious breakfast and leave feeling motivated and inspired, ready for new levels of success. ALL WWC members can also enjoy 20% off in all Conrad, Abu Dhabi F&B outlets, and the Spa.

Topics tackled will include The Power of Personal Impact, Pandora's Box, Empathy and Consistency, and leadership as the main underlying theme. The exciting schedule of speakers includes:

Vice President, F&B Strategy & Development EMEA- Hilton, Emma Banks

Founding Partner, Fatima Abdulla Balfaqeeh Advocates & Legal Consultants, Fatima Balfaqeeh

ALDAR Director, Noura Yassin

Founder, Unlimited Podcast Platform, Daniella Rossi

Founder of WILD Women Lead, Emma Burdett

“We couldn't be more thrilled to announce the launch of WILD Abu Dhabi! Since the start of WILD back in 2018 Abu Dhabi has been firmly on our radar. We have an all-star AMAZING lineup of diverse female speakers coming to share their inspiring stories on creating impact and becoming POWERFUL leaders in their field. WILD is a trailblazing gender equality movement I am proud to pioneer,” said Emma Burdett, Founder of WILD.

WILD Women Collective (WWC) is the ONLY women’s network to connect women across borders. Created for the corporate woman, the unique membership is about creating a close-knit community and nurturing personal growth. From meditating for results, presenting with impact, managing conflict, and setting boundaries, to taking care of health and well-being, the collective aims to support and skill-up participants in an array of disciplines. Benefits include monthly themes for areas of growth, live coaching, practical application, VIP meetups, networking across borders and more. Founding members phase rate is AED333 monthly or AED 3,333 per year, from the 26th of May till the 6th of June, 2023.

WILD is a movement geared towards gender equality, transforming corporations and individuals through female networks, transformational private 1.1 coaching, group masterminds, and live events. For more information on WILD, please visit www.wildwomenlead.com.