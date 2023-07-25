Dedicated movie slots targeting specific movie viewers for a curated experience

Festival celebrating the relaunch with giveways to its users

Dubai, UAE – evision, the media and entertainment arm of e& , announced the successful relaunch of its in-house Bollywood movie channel, eMasala, as ‘em - Bollywood Unlimited’ – focused on bringing unlimited entertainment to its viewers.

Over the years, eMasala has established itself as a much-loved destination for Bollywood entertainment, delivering captivating content that has resonated with audiences in UAE. The channel today is among the top watched Bollywood channels providing a diverse range of movies that cater to different tastes and interests.

‘em’ now elevates the channel to new heights ushering in a new era of movies to captivate and engage the viewers with an aim to revolutionise the way Bollywood enthusiasts experience all their favourite movies.

Olivier Bramly, Chief Executive Officer, evision, said: “We understand the importance of staying at the forefront of the ever-evolving entertainment landscape, and are committed to delivering the very best in quality programming. At evision we are continuously evolving in terms of content to connect with our viewers and look forward to sharing this incredible journey together. As leaders in entertainment in the region, this launch aims to enhance the customer experience - a perfect testimony to our commitment to bringing original Indian content to meet the huge appetite of our audiences.”

With the meticulously curated line-up of fresh and premium content as part of this relaunch, em is strategically positioned to captivate a broad spectrum of viewers. With an extensive catalogue of the latest and most popular movies alongside timeless classics, the channel ensures that viewers have access to the most sought-after Bollywood content.

From adrenaline-pumping action flicks to heart-warming romantic sagas, it will offer a diverse range of films to cater to everyone’s preferences. The channel now broadcasts for 24 hours a day, offering 9+ dedicated movie slots over multiple thematic time bands, creating a remarkable viewing experience. Each time slot caters to a specific target audience, ensuring personalised enjoyment for every viewer. The new programming schedule will include em Happy Hours, em Breakfree Afternoons, Unwind with em, among others to captivate, inspire and engage viewers like never before.

The emFest movie festival runs until 1st October, giving viewers an opportunity to participate in the giveaways by scanning a QR code displayed on-screen during the movies airing at 9pm every day and following the simple steps.

evision aims to solidify its position as a leading provider of Bollywood entertainment through this repositioning, captivating a larger audience and becoming the preferred destination for Hindi movie enthusiasts. The channel's fresh identity, vibrant content, and engaging campaign will further enhance its appeal and establish it as a go-to channel for all Bollywood enthusiasts.

About evision

Established in 1999, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e&, is the largest and most trusted content aggregator in the MENAP region, with flagship entertainment services such as eLife, Switch TV, Misr TV and Mobily TV.

As a pioneer in home entertainment via IPTV and streaming services in the region, evision provides cloud-based content and platform solutions, as well as content management for IPTV, streaming, and mobile in all forms of entertainment across MENAP. With over 20 years of collaboration with major Hollywood studios, independent studios, and regional content suppliers, evision delivers over 600 TV channels and 20,000 hours of on-demand content across multiple languages.

evision also operates original and exclusive in-house channels such as ejunior, the most watched kids’ channel in the UAE; emasala, a 24-hour non-stop South Asian movie channel; and CricLife channels, 24-hour HD channels dedicated to being the Home of Cricket for MENA with live broadcast rights to major international cricket events.

evision holds a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ.

To learn more about evision, please visit http://evision.ae/.