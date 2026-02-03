The partnership reflects JHAH’s commitment to continuous learning and innovation, translating scientific discoveries into real-world healthcare solutions.

Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is supporting the inaugural Applied Medical Research and Innovation Forum, organized by Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, taking place from February 10 to 11, 2026, under the theme, “Where Disciplines Meet: Shaping the Future of Healthcare”.

JHAH’s support for the forum underscores its longstanding commitment to excellence in patient-centered care, while strengthening the Kingdom’s research capabilities and promoting evidence-based practice. Aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the partnership also seeks to foster sustainable healthcare innovation and cultivate the next generation of healthcare leaders.

Participants will engage in dynamic scientific discussions that advance applied medical research and fuel innovative solutions for the future of healthcare. Dr. Russell Hales, Chief of Centres of Excellence at JHAH, will participate in a leadership panel focused on advancing multidisciplinary healthcare research and translating scientific discovery into practical healthcare impact.

JHAH will also contribute to the forum’s applied research agenda through a workshop led by Dr. Hayat S. Al Mushcab, Manager of the Research Office, focusing on strategies to enhance research excellence through cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Dr. Howard S. Podolsky, Chief Executive Officer of Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare, said: “We are proud to support the launch of the Applied Medical Research and Innovation Forum, a platform where ideas from various disciplines can come together to shape the future of healthcare. This partnership provides an invaluable opportunity to collaborate with leading voices from healthcare delivery, innovation, and academic research, building on JHAH’s own model of integrated excellence in care and discovery. Together, we aim to prompt new lines of inquiry, galvanize the pace of innovation, and ultimately support the overall well-being of communities across the Kingdom.”

This first Applied Medical Research and Innovation Forum is a significant milestone in nurturing collaboration between critical factions of the healthcare industry. Through their shared efforts, the event is poised to strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a regional leader in medical innovation while advancing knowledge exchange and stimulating pioneering healthcare solutions.

About Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare

Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare (JHAH) is a top healthcare provider, founded in 2014 as a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Johns Hopkins Medicine (JHM). The decade-long partnership combines Saudi Aramco’s trusted medical history, dating back to the Saudi Aramco Medical Services Organization (SAMSO) since 1945, with JHM’s global leadership in clinical innovation, cutting-edge medical research, and world-class medical education.

JHAH provides world-class, patient-centered care across multiple specialties, including Centers of Excellence in cardiology, oncology, urology, robotic urology, mental health, ENT, gastrointestinal, ophthalmology, allergy, and immunology, among others. Leveraging Saudi Aramco’s resources and JHM’s expertise, JHAH integrates innovative care models, including remote medicine, hospital-at-home, and AI-powered diagnostics, to deliver technology-driven, inclusive, and accessible care tailored to each patient’s needs. By advancing precision medicine, encouraging digital healthcare innovation, and cultivating a skilled national workforce, JHAH continues to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities it serves. For more information, please visit the website: www.jhah.com

