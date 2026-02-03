The conference discusses the latest techniques in sports medicine and precision surgery

Jeddah: The city of Jeddah will host the International Orthopaedics & Sports Surgery Conference on 6–7 February 2026, under the title “Innovations in Orthopaedic & Sports Surgery Conference,” at The Venue – Jeddah Corniche, with the participation of a distinguished group of experts, consultants, and specialists from within the Kingdom and abroad.

The organization of the conference comes in response to the growing recognition of the importance of orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine and their pivotal role in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal and sports-related injuries, as well as keeping pace with the latest developments in arthroscopic surgery and precision medical technologies.

Organized by King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah, the conference aims to discuss evidence-based medical practices and enhance the exchange of clinical expertise through a comprehensive scientific program that includes specialized scientific sessions, hands-on workshops, and panel discussions. These sessions cover the latest developments in arthroscopic surgery, sports injury management, and foot and ankle surgery, contributing to the development of clinical practice and the achievement of more effective treatment outcomes.

As part of the conference activities, a specialized course in ankle arthroscopy and sports injuries will be held, focusing on practical and applied aspects and providing participants with the opportunity to develop their clinical and surgical skills in line with the latest approved medical practices.

The first day of the conference will feature specialized sessions on “Shoulder Innovations,” addressing advancements in arthroscopic shoulder stabilisation and the use of biologics in rotator cuff repair, with the participation of local and international experts. The program will also include interactive case-based discussions, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with experts and benefit from their practical experience.

In another track, sessions on “Knee Joint Preservation Surgery & Sports Medicine” will focus on cartilage restoration and biologic scaffolds, as well as modern approaches in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, in addition to workshops on the use of ultrasound imaging in the assessment of musculoskeletal injuries.

The second day of the conference is scheduled to include sessions on spine surgery and robotic techniques in precision procedures, as well as the latest updates in sports medicine and athletic performance. Participants will also discuss developments in regenerative medicine and the management of chronic injuries in professional athletes.

The conference represents a specialized scientific platform that contributes to enhancing the exchange of knowledge and professional expertise, and supports the advancement of medical practice in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, in line with the healthcare sector’s aspirations for excellence, sustainability, and quality of life.

About King's College Hospital London – Jeddah:

King’s College Hospital London – Jeddah is a unique and exceptional extension of King’s College Hospital in London. Our Jeddah facility is purpose-built to deliver advanced, complex, and critical care services to communities across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The hospital aspires to be the most trusted destination for high-quality healthcare in the region, providing the best possible clinical outcomes that meet British standards, along with an exceptional patient experience rooted in King’s tradition of outstanding, compassionate, and personalized care for patients and their families.

