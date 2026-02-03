Over two days, discussions reinforced the Kingdom’s strong market momentum and its emergence as a primary global destination for private capital.

Conversations centered on the continued institutionalization of Saudi Arabia’s private capital markets, strengthening liquidity pathways, and deepening collaboration between LPs and GPs.

Riyadh – Jada Fund of Funds, strategic partner of SuperReturn Saudi Arabia, has marked the conclusion of the 2026 conference in the Kingdom's capital, Riyadh. Jada is an institutional fund-of-funds platform established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to drive the development of Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem.

Now in its second edition, SuperReturn Saudi Arabia convened more than 1,000 senior investors, policymakers, and fund managers from over 50 countries at a pivotal moment for the Kingdom’s private markets. The conference reflected Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a globally integrated hub for private capital, supported by strong market fundamentals, regulatory reforms, and rising institutional participation.

In his opening keynote, Bandr Alhomaly, CEO and Managing Director of Jada Fund of Funds, highlighted the institution’s catalytic role in empowering fund managers, noting that Jada’s work continues to support local SMEs and advance Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem. “For every dollar Jada invests, foreign investors commit three, and when we include all investors, that number rises to six,” he noted.

During the two-day event, participants explored how private markets in Saudi Arabia are evolving, with themes focused on value creation, liquidity formation, and strengthening exit pathways.

“Our priority now is to build resilient partnerships between LPs and GPs that support the Kingdom for the long-term,” said Bandr Alhomaly, CEO and Managing Director of Jada Fund of Funds. “The depth of engagement over the past two days reflects the maturity of our ecosystem and the tangible progress of Vision 2030. For Jada, this platform continues to catalyze long-term partnerships that strengthen private capital markets and support sustainable private-sector growth in the Kingdom,” he added.

Jada plays a pivotal role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem by anchoring high-quality funds, supporting manager development, and strengthening market infrastructure. Since its inception, Jada has deployed more than SAR 3.5 billion, including SAR 440 million in 2025 alone, and has supported over 47 funds across venture capital, private equity, and private credit, contributing to long-term liquidity, institutional depth, and capital formation.