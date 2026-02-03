Ssangyong Engineering & Construction (Ssangyong E&C) has won a $250 million contract to build two high-rise residential developments as part of the Avenue Park Tower project in the Downtown Dubai area, reported the Business Korea.

The Korean group has been commissioned by Dubai’s state-owned real estate development company Wasl for the project.

As per the deal, Ssangyong E&C will be responsible for the construction of two mixed-use residential buildings - including office and commercial facilities - within a 32-month period.

Strategically located in a prime area about 10-minute drive from Dubai International Airport, the skyscrapers will have heights of 43 floors and 37 floors respectively, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

