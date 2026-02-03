Arab Finance: Asek Company for Mining (Ascom) incurred consolidated net losses of EGP 17.140 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial statements.

The marks an 82.62% year-on-year (YoY) decrease from the EGP 98.635 million loss reported in H1 2024.

Revenue from contracts with customers hiked to EGP 1.922 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 1.430 billion in the year-ago period.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.72 when compared to a loss per share of EGP 6.41.

Regarding the standalone results, the EGX-listed company shifted to net profits, with EGP 35.792 million at the end of June 2025, versus EGP 316.740 million in net loss a year earlier.

Non-consolidated revenues from contracts with custimers climbed to EGP 270.411 million from EGP 175.724 million.

On February 2nd, the board members agreed to cut the company’s issued capital to EGP 487.024 million from EGP 500 million by cancelling 1.297 million treasury shares.