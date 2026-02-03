Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Heriot-Watt University Dubai successfully hosted the second edition of the Sustainability Symposium, centred on the theme “The essential role of strategic partnerships in achieving sustainable packaging solutions”, bringing together academics, industry leaders, policymakers, humanitarian organisations and students for a high-impact dialogue on addressing packaging waste through collaboration and innovation.

Building on the success of the inaugural Packaging for Sustainability Symposium held in 2024, the second edition reinforced the critical importance of cross-sector partnerships in accelerating the transition to circular, sustainable packaging systems. Through keynote addresses, business case studies and panel discussions, the symposium explored practical approaches to post-consumption waste management, emerging sustainable materials, and scalable solutions across commercial and humanitarian supply chains.

Commenting on the symposium, Dr Matthew Sukumaran, Chief Operating Officer of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, said, “The II Sustainability Symposium reflects our continued commitment to addressing complex environmental challenges through education, research and meaningful collaboration. Since 2024, this platform has actively brought ideas beyond theory into action by convening policymakers, industry leaders, humanitarian organisations and our students. Strategic partnerships are central to advancing sustainable packaging solutions, and this initiative demonstrates how collective effort can deliver real, scalable impact.”

Guest of Honour and keynote speaker, H.E. Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to the Group Chairman and Independent Board Member, Al Serkal Group of Companies and Member of the UAE Circular Economy Council, said: “Sustainable packaging is not a challenge that can be addressed in isolation. It requires strategic partnerships that bring together science, industry, policymakers, and humanitarian actors to align innovation with regulation and scale. Heriot-Watt University’s leadership in convening this platform demonstrates how academia can play a critical role in translating research into practical, circular solutions that support the UAE’s sustainability objectives while delivering long-term economic and environmental value.”

The symposium featured a series of expert-led panel discussions examining some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities in sustainable packaging. These sessions addressed post-consumption packaging waste, exploring the complexities of collection, segregation and recycling; new sustainable packaging materials and approaches, including biodegradable and compostable alternatives; and innovative solutions from international markets, highlighting how global best practices can be adapted to local and regional contexts. Together, the discussions underscored the importance of policy alignment, industry innovation, and cross-border collaboration in delivering effective, economically viable packaging solutions.

A key highlight of the symposium was the presentation of the outcomes of the II Design Competition, which challenged Heriot-Watt University Dubai students to develop applied solutions to real-world sustainability challenges. This year’s competition focused on post-consumption waste management at Expo City Dubai and sustainable packaging approaches within humanitarian supply chains, in collaboration with partners including Dubai Humanitarian and Othalo. The shortlisted student projects demonstrated how innovation, design thinking, and strategic partnerships can collectively deliver tangible environmental impact.

Through initiatives such as the Sustainability Symposium, Heriot-Watt University continues to play a convening role in advancing sustainable packaging practices and supporting the UAE’s wider sustainability and circular economy objectives.

About Heriot-Watt University Dubai

As the first British university to establish a campus in Dubai in 2005, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has become a pioneer in the UAE's higher education market. Known for world-class teaching and cutting-edge research, the university maintains strong links to business and industry, attracting a diverse population of undergraduate and postgraduate students. Over 90% of Heriot-Watt graduates secure graduate-level jobs or further study within six months of graduation.

For more information, please visit https://www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.htm.